Macon County sheriff's recount on hold, pending county board's approval of expenses

“You have to have 14 votes (for the measures to pass)," Greenfield said. "And there were a few of them that were questionable, and I just wasn’t going to take the chance.”

He said there will be a special meeting within the next couple of weeks to focus on these items.

Up to 10 election judges, or up to five sets of judges, will be hired for the recount, Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said. Each set of judges includes one Democrat and one Republican, but not all of them will be counting. Tanner estimated the cost to be around $3,300, but asked for more.

“We’re estimating (the process to take) less than three weeks,” he said, adding it would take place in the county office building, 141 S. Main St. in Decatur.

Tanner said each election judge could count roughly 240 ballots per hour, and they will work a seven-hour day with three breaks: an hour-long lunch and two 15-minute breaks. The measure was approved at the Finance Committee meeting Feb. 3.

“The ballots have to be sorted by a precinct first, then by candidate, then counted,” Tanner said.

Greenfield said he would have liked to see this done a year ago, but it wasn't possible.

