Macon County sheriff's recount on hold, pending county board's approval of expenses

DECATUR — A recount in the 2018 Macon County Sheriff’s election is on hold after the county board delayed a vote on the expenses.
Chairman Kevin Greenfield pulled three resolutions from the agenda, including a resolution to pay $10,000 for a full hand recount of the 2018 Macon County Sheriff’s election. He also delayed votes to amend the public defender's 2020 budget to add $60,000 for two contract attorneys, as well as a "cleanup" measure for the 2019 budget.
The delay lengthens a process that began in 2018, when Sheriff Tony Brown, a Democrat, was declared winner of the election by a single vote. His challenger, Lt. Jim Root, a Republican, filed a legal petition to challenge the results in December 2018, and the court battle has been ongoing ever since. Both candidates had announced in late January they agreed to the recount of all ballots.
A judge's order is required for the recount to take place. Greenfield said the judge was waiting for the county board's approval, but he delayed the vote Thursday because 14 board members were present — the number needed to pass the resolutions. He said he wanted to hold a special meeting when at least 19 or 20 of the board's 21 members could be present "so everybody's got a say."
“You have to have 14 votes (for the measures to pass)," Greenfield said. "And there were a few of them that were questionable, and I just wasn’t going to take the chance.”
He said there will be a special meeting within the next couple of weeks to focus on these items.
Up to 10 election judges, or up to five sets of judges, will be hired for the recount, Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said. Each set of judges includes one Democrat and one Republican, but not all of them will be counting. Tanner estimated the cost to be around $3,300, but asked for more.
“We’re estimating (the process to take) less than three weeks,” he said, adding it would take place in the county office building, 141 S. Main St. in Decatur.
Tanner said each election judge could count roughly 240 ballots per hour, and they will work a seven-hour day with three breaks: an hour-long lunch and two 15-minute breaks. The measure was approved at the Finance Committee meeting Feb. 3.
“The ballots have to be sorted by a precinct first, then by candidate, then counted,” Tanner said.
Greenfield said he would have liked to see this done a year ago, but it wasn't possible.
“For people to believe as soon as the clerk counts the votes that will be the end of it, that will probably not be the case,” he said. “... There will be questionable ballots.”
But Greenfield said it’s a step in the right direction.
Also on Thursday, the board approved a donation from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation to cover overtime expenses for Macon County deputies who serve warrants.
Foundation spokeswoman Sabra Brucker said this is the third consecutive year that the foundation has donated $75,000 to the sheriff's office to ensure it doesn't fall behind on warrants.
Chief Deputy Adam Walter previously told the county board's Justice Committee that six deputies go out once a week and attempt to serve warrants in Macon County, including Decatur. The sheriff’s office has about 3,800 warrants on file and the department requires additional funding to cover overtime expenses for the warrant apprehension program.
“We want to get as many of them served as we can so we don’t get a big backlog of them,” Greenfield said.
The warrant detail program began in March 2018, and 576 warrants have been cleared, Walter said. Deputies are involved with finding and apprehending people with warrants for their arrests, including violent felonies. The program typically runs from March through November.
“That allows them to actually go out and make at least a few good efforts to get those served beyond the norm of what their budget covers,” said Greg Mattingley, chairman of the Justice Committee, in a phone interview earlier Thursday.
Walter said the program would have been discontinued without the donation. Both the Justice and Finance Committees approved the resolution at their meetings.
“(The donation) is definitely a worthwhile contribution,” Mattingley said.
In other business, board members approved:
giving $60,000 to the city of Decatur for the county’s half of their intergovernmental agreement pertaining to the beltway. The money will be used for coordination services with the city for a Springfield-based consultant.
transferring an additional $5,000 from the At Risk Service Fund to the equipment line to go toward purchasing bulletproof vests. At January’s meeting, the board voted to spend $316,000 on about 30 vests and 60 radios — $64,000 toward vests and $252,000 toward radios. Walter told the board the number of vests was inaccurate. Sheriff Tony Brown said this fund is made up of grant money.
splitting engineering cost of $15,000 with Whitmore Township for a bridge repair.
renewing the lease between the Wicker Real Estate Trust and Macon County Environmental Management — 1710, 1750 and 1760 N. 21st Street.
