DECATUR — Decatur area business leaders on Wednesday heard concerns from local law enforcement over the SAFE-T Act, including from someone involved in a lawsuit that’s halted implementation of the bill’s centerpiece.

Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter and Deputy Chief of Decatur Police Brad Allen were featured speakers at the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce’s quarterly business breakfast.

Rueter was one of over 60 state’s attorneys in Illinois who filed a lawsuit against Gov. J.B. Pritzker and top state Democrats in hopes to block the SAFE-T Act’s elimination of the state’s cash bail system, considered by many of the bill’s sponsors to be its prime component.

Eliminating cash bail would also eliminate a revenue source for the county, Rueter said. Bond money is collected for individuals to get out of jail, and if those individuals are convicted, their bond money goes to fund the court system.

“If you're convicted, then your court costs are paid,” Rueter said. “That is actually, I think, to the tune in Macon County (of) about $1.6 million in revenue for the county to use to pay for the court system. With no cash bail, that revenue goes away. So the taxpayers will have to foot the burden of paying for that loss of revenue.”

According to Macon County’s 2022 fiscal year budget, the county’s general fund revenue from the county jail was $1,614,401. Expenses for the jail were listed at $8,192,543. Total general fund revenues for the county were $27,165,638, meaning jail revenue consisted of approximately 6% of the county’s general fund revenue.

Rueter told the audience it was “debatable” whether the no cash bail portion of the SAFE-T Act, referred to as the Pre-trial Fairness Act (PFA), is “actual fairness.”

“The SAFE-T Act was introduced, I believe, by individuals who felt that there were certain inequalities in the current criminal law which primarily dealt with economic disadvantages toward individuals with the way they’re treated in the system with respect to bond, and also disadvantages in terms of perhaps police stereotyping,” Rueter said.

“(The bill’s sponsors) have kind of said that there were targeted members in society, that there were inequalities that needed to be addressed,” Rueter continued. “Now, do I think that is a general rule? No. Certainly, with any professions, state's attorneys, defense attorneys, law enforcement, probation, any organization, you're going to have individuals that are bad, you're going to have individuals that do things that you wish they wouldn't do, that you're trying to train them not to do. But that is by no means the bulk of individuals, the bulk of our people that are involved in law enforcement.”

Rueter avoided directly addressing race, which has been a primary talking point from many of the SAFE-T Act’s sponsors. State Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago, hailed recent amendments to the pretrial fairness provisions as a civil rights victory.

"We're seeing it through no matter what," Peters said, after state lawmakers approved PFA changes in December. "Illinois on January 1, 2023 will make history — civil rights history. One that all of us can look back at with pride. I know I'll say that this is my version of the Voting Rights Act. This is my version of Obamacare. This is what I did in Springfield and changed the fortunes for thousands of working class Illinoisans."

Rueter and Allen at times echoed other common criticisms of the legislation. Rueter said the bill was “forced.” Allen said it was ushered through “last minute” in the middle of the night. Both pointed out its length.

“A 764-page book intimidates me,” Allen said. “So 764 pages of 8 ½ by 11 legal text is also even more intimidating. And I’ll tell you there were no pictures in that piece of legislation.”

The expansive legislation included multiple acts and provisions, some of which addressed police reform. Allen criticized lawmakers’ process for passing the bill while also acknowledging the Decatur Police Department was already in compliance with many of the new reform requirements before the act was signed into law.

For example, the Decatur department already required officers to wear body cameras, he said. His primary critique was that not enough police officers were involved in writing the bill.

“It did not really involve key players in the discussions about police reform,” Allen said. “Police reform is needed. Police reform is a hot topic. Anybody that’s been in law enforcement as long as I have will acknowledge that times have changed.”

The Decatur Police Department has been “proactive” in implementing reforms over the years, he said, so there have been very few operational changes required of the department.

“We were progressive enough to be there,” Allen said.

The future of the SAFE-T Act’s no cash bail portion is unclear. After a Kankakee County judge ruled the provision unconstitutional for a 60-county lawsuit on Dec. 28, the Illinois Supreme Court mandated all Illinois counties to hold off on implementing no cash bail until the high court reviewed the case.

The Illinois Attorney General’s office filed its opening argument with the court on Jan. 26. A date has not yet been set for oral arguments.

Illinois lawmakers react to State of the Union Gov. J.B. Pritzker Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill. U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap U.S. Mary Miller, R-Oakland U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Rockford