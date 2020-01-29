Macon County to conduct full recount of November 2018 sheriff's election ballots

This is a developing story that will be updated.
DECATUR — A legal battle over results of the November 2018 Macon County sheriff's election will be settled by a hand recount of all ballots, according to a joint statement from Sheriff Tony Brown and his challenger, Jim Root.
The statement was issued by the office of Christopher Scherer, a Springfield attorney representing Brown, after the Herald & Review asked about the status of the legal petition that Root had filed in December 2018. Root confirmed separately that he had authorized the statement.
The statement said the parties had come to an agreement on the recount, which will be conducted by Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner in the coming weeks.
Tanner, who was also elected clerk in November 2018, did not handle the initial election or discovery recount. Speaking Tuesday, Tanner said he was awaiting a judge's order as to how to proceed.
"While both Brown and Root maintain their positions with respect to the election contest, both agree that conducting a full hand recount at this juncture will aid in the disposition of the election contest, and ultimately benefit the citizens of Macon County," the statement said.
Brown, a Democrat who had been a lieutenant, had been declared the winner by a single vote after the provisional and mail-in ballots were counted. The results had Brown winning 19,655 to 19,654.
Root, a Republican who also remains a lieutenant with the sheriff's office, had held a 99-vote advantage on Election Day.
Root challenged the results and asked the Macon County Circuit Court to name him to the office. He and local GOP officials have said there is evidence of multiple errors made during the election and have sought to persuade a judge that the wrong person was named sheriff.
Both parties have agreed to refer questions to their attorneys until the recount is completed, the statement said.
The full statement is below:
The race for Sheriff of Macon County in November of 2018 was decided by 1 vote, with Tony “Chubby” Brown tallying 19,655 votes to 19,654 votes for Jim Root. Root and Brown have litigated this outcome since December of 2018.
The parties have now come to an agreement, however, to conduct a full hand recount of all ballots cast in the 2018 Macon County Sheriff’s race. While both Brown and Root maintain their positions with respect to the election contest, both agree that conducting a full hand recount at this juncture will aid in the disposition of the election contest, and ultimately benefit the citizens of Macon County.
It is expected that the Macon County Clerk will conduct the hand recount over the next several weeks. The parties have agreed to refer questions to their counsel until the completion of the full hand recount.
