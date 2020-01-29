Macon County to conduct full recount of November 2018 sheriff's election ballots

This is a developing story that will be updated.

DECATUR — A legal battle over results of the November 2018 Macon County sheriff's election will be settled by a hand recount of all ballots, according to a joint statement from Sheriff Tony Brown and his challenger, Jim Root.

The statement was issued by the office of Christopher Scherer, a Springfield attorney representing Brown, after the Herald & Review asked about the status of the legal petition that Root had filed in December 2018. Root confirmed separately that he had authorized the statement.

The statement said the parties had come to an agreement on the recount, which will be conducted by Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner in the coming weeks.

Tanner, who was also elected clerk in November 2018, did not handle the initial election or discovery recount. Speaking Tuesday, Tanner said he was awaiting a judge's order as to how to proceed.