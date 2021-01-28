Macon County Treasurer Ed Yoder to resign, effective Sunday

DECATUR — Macon County Treasurer Ed Yoder will resign Sunday, Jan. 31, after more than a decade in office.

“During my time with Macon County, I have had the opportunity to work with wonderful people, I have learned, adapted, and met many goals of the Macon County Treasurer’s Office,” Yoder wrote in his resignation letter, dated Jan. 20, to County Clerk Josh Tanner. “I appreciate the support that I have received.”

The treasurer's job is to oversee the collection of property taxes, invest county funds and disburse tax revenue to school districts and other municipalities.

Yoder, a Republican, has served as treasurer since 2010 and previously served 18 years as Long Creek Township's assessor. He won his first treasurer’s race by just over 300 votes, was re-elected comfortably in 2014 and by a relatively slim 52-48% margin in 2018.

Though Yoder, 71, wrote in the letter that he simply planned to retire, he came under fire in 2020 after property tax collection lagged behind previous years and some of the office practices were called into question.