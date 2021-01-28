 Skip to main content
Macon County Treasurer Ed Yoder to resign, effective Sunday
MACON COUNTY

Macon County Treasurer Ed Yoder to resign, effective Sunday

DECATUR — Macon County Treasurer Ed Yoder will resign Sunday, Jan. 31, after more than a decade in office.

“During my time with Macon County, I have had the opportunity to work with wonderful people, I have learned, adapted, and met many goals of the Macon County Treasurer’s Office,” Yoder wrote in his resignation letter, dated Jan. 20, to County Clerk Josh Tanner. “I appreciate the support that I have received.”

The treasurer's job is to oversee the collection of property taxes, invest county funds and disburse tax revenue to school districts and other municipalities.

Yoder, a Republican, has served as treasurer since 2010 and previously served 18 years as Long Creek Township's assessor. He won his first treasurer’s race by just over 300 votes, was re-elected comfortably in 2014 and by a relatively slim 52-48% margin in 2018.

Though Yoder, 71, wrote in the letter that he simply planned to retire, he came under fire in 2020 after property tax collection lagged behind previous years and some of the office practices were called into question.

He told members of the Macon County Board Finance Committee last July that his office had distributed $45,588,550 to local taxing bodies from the first installment of property taxes that were due June 15. The first distribution in 2019 totaled $83,347,635.

Some property tax payments took more than 30 days to process despite there being a two-day mandate for checks to be deposited. Yoder attributed the delays to low staffing levels in his office, but some committee members believed it could be grounds for his removal from office.

Macon County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield will nominate another Republican to fill the remaining two years of Yoder’s term. The selection must be confirmed by the Macon County Board within 60 days of Yoder’s resignation.

Chief Deputy Treasurer Drew Burge will be in charge of the office until a replacement is appointed. 

Greenfield could not be immediately reached for comment.

Yoder was born in Decatur and raised in Long Creek and a graduate of Mount Zion schools. He has been farming since childhood. He's also a veteran of the Marine Corps, where he was trained as a military police officer and worked as a prison guard at Camp Pendleton Military Base Prison.

Though Yoder shared a copy of his resignation letter with Herald & Review, he did not respond to an interview request.

Ed Yoder

