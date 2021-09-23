Macon County treasurer to seek another term

DECATUR — Macon County Treasurer John Jackson on Thursday announced that's running for a new term.

The Dalton City Republican was appointed to the position in March after Ed Yoder retired. Yoder had been criticized for delays in property tax collection and how payments were handled.

“I have enjoyed the challenges of serving these past six months. My office is making progress addressing the issues inherited from my predecessor. I have much more to do,” Jackson said in a statement

Jackson previously served on the Macon County Board.

