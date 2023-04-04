DECATUR — Macon County voters appear to have struck down a proposition to eliminate the county’s elected auditor position.

With all 64 precincts reporting, 5,402 voters voted no on a referendum asking if the county should eliminate the office of county auditor, effective Dec. 1, 2024. Just 2,979 voted yes.

But with 2,640 outstanding mail-in ballots in the county as of noon on Tuesday, and a 2,423 vote difference between the yes and no votes, exact results are likely to change in the coming weeks.

The county has two weeks to count all remaining mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day.

The referendum could eliminate the elected auditor position after current County Auditor Carol A. Reed’s term expires in December 2024.

Reed previously told the Herald & Review she is neither for or against the referendum but said she “can understand the (county) board’s viewpoint” in urging a vote on the fate of her position. The Macon County auditor’s office takes on more responsibilities and functions than do other county auditor offices, she said, which makes the position more demanding.

“In an election, the person may or may not have qualifications in accounting or finance or whatever it would take to do the job well, I guess is my take on it,” she said. “It's a time consuming job, and it needs to have some level of expertise in it to run well.”

Only 17 of Illinois’ 102 counties have elected county auditors, and many of them are among the state’s most populous areas. Macon County is of similar population to other counties that are part of the Illinois Association of County Auditors, including Kankakee, LaSalle and Vermilion counties.

This story will be updated.