Macon County voters have a handful of contested county board races

DECATUR —Voters in four Macon County districts have contested races to decide who will represent them on the county board.
In District 1, Jody Fronk, a Republican, and Democrat Karl Coleman are seeking to replace incumbent Rachel Joy, who is not seeking reelection. District 1 includes the western half of Decatur.
In District 3, there are three people running for two seats. Incumbent Democrat Bryan Smith and Marcy Rood, who was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Tim Dudley, are being challenged by Republican Ryan Kreke. District 3 includes the eastern half of Decatur, around the lake and east to the county border.
In District 5, there are two seats available. The candidates are incumbent Republican Debra Kraft, Republican Jeffrey Entler and Democrat Jennifer McMillin. Patricia Cox is not seeking reelection. District 5 includes north Decatur and the northern region of the county that includes Warrensburg, Forsyth, Maroa and Argenta.
In District 6, Republican incumbent David Drobisch is being challenged by Democrat Rob Hickey. District 6 includes southern Decatur and Niantic, Harristown, Macon and Blue Mound.
Go to herald-review.com to view responses from candidates about why they are running, their top three goals and biggest challenges facing their constituents and how they will address it.
There are four uncontested races.
Seeking re-election in District 2 are incumbent Democrats Bill Oliver and Helena Buckner; incumbent Democrat Patricia Dawson in District 4; and incumbent Kevin Greenfield, a Republican, in District 7.
In District 4, Democrat Lloyd Holman, who was appointed to fill a vacancy created by the resignation in April 2019 of Jay Dunn, is uncontested in his bid to complete the final two years of the term.
Republicans currently hold a 12 to 9 advantage over the Democrats. There are eight Republicans and two Democrats with two years remaining on their terms.
