DECATUR — Saundra Roberts was not working on election day, and was going to make sure she voted at her polling location.

“I know a lot of people don’t want to vote,” she said. “You may think it doesn’t count, but it does.”

Roberts, 65, said she has voted ever since she was able. She has voted using a mail-in ballot in the past, but she prefers visiting her polling place to cast her vote.

“But you just have to get out there and vote,” she said.

Although the trend of early and mail-in voting is on the rise, some voters still prefer to cast their ballots in person. According to Illinois election officials, the number of outstanding vote-by-mail ballots can be especially significant in the races for the smaller offices, including school boards.

As an election judge, Hugh Good, 18, wants to perform his civic duty. “I can’t run for most offices,” he said. “So being able to participate is pretty cool for someone who has an interest in politics. I have an eye on how it works.”

Good began as a judge at 16 years old. Because election judges are hard to find, the officials were welcoming of someone who had an interest. “I try to get other people, but it can be hard to sell it,” Good said about the 15-hour days. “It will be a really long day, but it’s your civic duty.”

During the past few elections, Good has seen an increase in people voting. “It’s a hot political landscape,” he said. “A lot more people are trying to vote and seeing their vote matter.”

Halfway through Tuesday’s election day, several of Macon County election judges said they already had a steady stream of voters. Election Judge Daniel Pickrel encourages everyone who is able to vote. “If you can’t find your ID or you don’t get any mail, it shouldn’t make a difference,” he said. “You should own up to your responsibility to keep this government going by participating.”

When there is a lack of votes, the community is not truly represented, Pickrel said. During the previous primary election, his Mount Zion polling location was filled with voters. “It was so wonderfully swamped,” Pickrel said. “And we had new voters too.”

Larry and Debra Oestreich said they don't trust the results of the mail-in ballots.

“They would have to prove to me they are going to go through all the mail-ins the same way they do this,” Larry Oestreich said after leaving the polling location in Mount Zion. “From what I’m hearing on the national level, they aren’t.”

The couple said they understand voters who are unable to vote in-person should have an option. “It’s a valid way to do it,” Debra Oestreich said. “But this needs to be in-person.”

Although the Oestreichs have retired, they made sure they took the time to vote on Election Day when they worked. “We always voted,” Debra Oestreich said. “It’s a privilege.”

Election Day 2022: Proudly sporting the 'I Voted' sticker