Macon County voters to receive applications for mail-in ballots

DECATUR — Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner has announced that all registered voters in Macon County will be receiving applications for vote-by-mail ballots in compliance with Illinois law.

All registered voters in Macon County will have the option to request a mail-in ballot for one election or for all future elections. The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is Nov. 3. Ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 8, and properly postmarked ballots will be accepted through Nov. 22.

Mail-in ballots will begin being mailed to applicants on Sept. 29.

The first day of early voting is also Sept. 29. Voters have the option to vote early at the Macon County Clerk's office or vote on Election Day at their polling place.