 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Macon County voters to receive applications for mail-in ballots

  • 0

DECATUR — Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner has announced that all registered voters in Macon County will be receiving applications for vote-by-mail ballots in compliance with Illinois law.

All registered voters in Macon County will have the option to request a mail-in ballot for one election or for all future elections. The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is Nov. 3. Ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 8, and properly postmarked ballots will be accepted through Nov. 22.

Mail-in ballots will begin being mailed to applicants on Sept. 29.

The first day of early voting is also Sept. 29. Voters have the option to vote early at the Macon County Clerk's office or vote on Election Day at their polling place.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia sheriff sued over raid that killed woman

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News