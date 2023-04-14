DECATUR — Low wages, employee retention and "choking" inflation are concerning workers and officials alike in Macon County.

Just after Macon County Board members passed a resolution Thursday allowing the county health department to fund a new employee retention policy, the president of one local union took to the floor and said the county pays many of its workers "poverty wages."

Members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 612 said the raises included in their current contract are no longer sufficient to withstand rapidly rising costs. They are asking for a wage increase of $1 per hour.

“Inflation is just choking everybody,” Jennifer Yborra, president of AFSCME Local 612, told the Herald & Review. “And I understand it's choking businesses too, but there have been increases in other areas, and I just want that to be fair across the board.”

AFSCME Local 612 represents about 100 people total and has three bargaining units, each with its own contract: the circuit clerk’s office, the clerical unit and the highway department. Members of the circuit clerk’s office and clerical unit are requesting the wage increase.

Yborra said the most recent contract between the county and circuit clerk employees was "helpful at the time" of its board approval in January 2022, but it is no longer sufficient to support current employees or attract new ones.

If the workers waited until their contract was up, they'd have years to go. The current agreement ends in November 2025.

It calls for employees' base pay to be increased by $1.25 per hour in the first year, $1 per hour in each of the second and third years, and .75 cents per hour in the final year. Starting salary is set at $14.50 per hour as of Dec. 1, 2022, with increases to $15.25 per hour and $15.75 per hour in the following two years.

Michael Wilmore, a representative for AFSCME 31 in Illinois, told the Herald & Review asking for a mid-contract adjustment is “unusual, but certainly not unprecedented.” Economic circumstances have changed significantly for many county employees since the end of 2021, he said.

“At our last negotiations, we had substantial and extended negotiations with many disagreements, and let it be known that we felt we deserved more,” Wilmore said in an email to the Herald & Review. “The employer did not agree. At that time, after a very extensive back and forth, we put the terms before the membership and they accepted. The County made a significant economic offer at that time and we recognized it as such. Wages before that contract were very, very low, and we agreed it was an improvement. However, at that point, we did not have the level of inflation that we are seeing now. For low wage employees, inflation has hit very hard.”

Wilmore said the union is not asking for the opening of the contract and full negotiations. Members are asking the county to create a limited letter of agreement that is only for a wage adjustment.

The union says a wage increase will also help the county attract and retain high-quality employees.

“A large number of your county employees work at literally poverty wages,” Yborra said to board members on Thursday. “Due to low wages, the county struggles with recruitment and retention of employees. This creates vacancies that affect the efficiency of operations, which leads to the consistent training of new employees resulting in higher stress levels and larger workloads for those who remain.”

Union members sought data from AFSCME-represented bargaining units in other Illinois counties to offer a basis for comparison. According to that information, the average hourly wage for a circuit clerk employee is:

$16.42 in Macon County;

$21.63 in Peoria County;

$21.75 in Champaign County;

$22.24 in Rock Island County;

$17.65 in Knox County;

$23.12 in Shelby County.

As consumer prices increase, many county employees are struggling to support their families, Yborra said.

“We believe a raise of $1 an hour, while it still would not make up for the dramatic increase in inflation, would be a fair and appropriate adjustment at this time,” Yborra told the board.

No action was taken on the matter as the discussion happened during the meeting's public comment portion and the item was not included on the agenda. Most board members did not immediately respond to the union's request, though one suggested the county should consider new revenue streams to afford paying workers more.

“We need to drastically look at other revenue sources for the county, including ones that we continue to outlaw such as cannabis related businesses,” said Karl Coleman, D-1.

Wage changes require approval from the county board, which would need to come after budget adjustments and committee action, among other steps.

The union’s request comes as the county is facing allegations from two former employees who say they were underpaid for overtime hours accrued in part-time positions they held since the mid-2000s.

They also allege that county leaders knew after an audit in 2021 that all employees working in secondary positions had not been paid properly, yet officials failed to recover the lost wages.

A pretrial scheduling conference for the case is scheduled for May 25 in Urbana.

Board members on Thursday also passed Resolution No. G-5519-03-23, the final piece necessary for the county health department to implement a new employee retention policy, after the resolution was tabled last month.

The resolution will amend the health department’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget and allow the department to pay for a new employee retention and milestone bonus policy, which includes bonuses of increasing $1,000 increments for every five years an employee stays with the department.

The policy was introduced after the health department saw three top leaders resign in January.

A majority of the county board voted in March to table the resolution after Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner raised questions about the policy’s implications for other county union employees during Republican caucus.

“I just want to let the board know, when you vote on this health board bonus compensation program, you're going to have 300 or 400 other union employees where we've negotiated that out of their contracts in line to get that back in,” Tanner said last month. “So I'm not arguing the merits either way. I'm just saying you're setting a precedent. And if you're OK with that precedent, then move forward. But you have other contracts expiring and, several contracts ago, at least at the AFSCME, we worked to get longevity out. So be aware of that.”

On Thursday, the resolution was discussed in Republican caucus and passed during the main meeting with little to no pushback.

“It's about a $104,000 expenditure the first year only, and $60,000 plus of that is covered in the grant,” county board member and Board of Health Vice President Jeffrey L. Entler, R-2, said during Republican caucus. “So the other $40,000 has to come out of the general fund.”

In future years, Entler said, the policy will cost an average of $22,000. The benefits outweigh the costs, he said.

“(We) can easily accommodate that with no problem whatsoever,” he said.

The resolution passed nearly unanimously, with just William “Bill” Oliver, D-1, voting against it.

In March, Oliver expressed concern that the health department might not be able to sustain the policy in future years without the availability of COVID grant money.

The bonus policy will go into effect later this year.