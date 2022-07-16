Macon County's new administrator brings 'fresh pair of eyes'

DECATUR — As they seek to combat population losses and economic stresses, Macon County officials are taking a new approach.

This spring, the Macon County Board created a new county administrator position that board members hope will streamline government processes and eventually help attract more residents.

The board in May hired Tammy Wilcox, who most recently served as executive director of Dove, Inc., in Decatur. She officially assumed the position at the beginning of this month.

Wilcox will oversee day-to-day county operations, reporting directly to the county board. She said she’s already at home in her new role.

“I can't believe how busy I've already been,” said Wilcox, who was with Dove for 25 years. “I didn't want to be bored. I wanted to have a useful position here at the county building. And I can feel it, it's been really great already.”

So far, her work has primarily consisted of assisting in budget preparations and meeting with the county’s various departments and officeholders.

While she’s been busy for the past two weeks, Wilcox said she’s still taking her time to get to know the county office holders and understand what the county needs before taking on too much too early.

“I'm absorbing as much information as I can,” she said. “I don't want to make decisions without knowing everything.”

According to County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield, who appointed Wilcox, the position was a long time coming.

Greenfield, a Republican who represents District 7, said he and previous County Board Chairman Jay Dunn, a Democrat, discussed creating the administrator role for nearly a decade before the availability of COVID relief funds made the position financially realistic this spring.

The new position starts at $105,000 yearly and is currently funded by the county's American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Funding for the position could come from a different revenue source in future years.

Wilcox is contracted for three years, after which the county will reevaluate the position's cost-effectiveness.

Greenfield is confident the role will pay for itself largely because he said it allows for increased scrutiny on the county’s finances.

“We've got a $75-80 million budget, and no one to really oversee it like it should be overseen,” Greenfield said.

“We're always looking at ways to cut spending,” he added. “Now Tammy is going to have a firsthand opportunity to go meet with the officeholders to look around, see if there's some possible cuts we can make in certain places, and try to find out where we can increase revenue sources somewhere.”

Wilcox will also help overlook the allocation of the county's ARPA funds, which must meet specific federal guidelines.

County board members say bringing on a new administrator who will be dedicated to county business full-time is worth the cost for many reasons.

Most board members have full-time jobs outside their board duties. That can make regularly attending meetings and planning long-term projects difficult, Greenfield said.

Wilcox will take on some of the responsibilities Greenfield and other board members don’t have the time for.

She’ll also help oversee a number of county offices that aren’t run by elected officials.

According to the job description, the following positions are hired by, and will report directly to, the county administrator: administrative assistant, human resources manager, IT system administrator, planning and zoning director, environmental management director, emergency management director and animal control director.

The administrator can make recommendations for the hiring of appointed officials, like the supervisor of assessments and the county engineer, and will also “coordinate and manage the financial operations of the county,” the description says.

The new administrator role will help “make the wheels of government move a little smoother,” said board member Karl Coleman, a Democrat who represents District 1.

Coleman said the position makes sense for a county with a population — and a budget — the size of Macon County’s.

“Most counties of our size have had a county administrator for several years to decades,” he said.

McLean and Sangamon Counties both have county administrators, and Champaign County has a similar county executive position. Even some counties with populations half the size of Macon County have county administrators, Coleman said.

According to Coleman and Greenfield, the administrative role can also help the county work more efficiently with its municipal governments.

“There's a lot of times the city would have different meetings that we might have been included in, but we just didn't have the personnel to do it,” Greenfield said. “So now, Tammy will be very active with the city. Hopefully, we can take on some more joint projects together.”

Wilcox hopes to also lead joint ventures with the other municipalities in Macon County, taking on initiatives like expanding internet access into rural areas.

Another top concern for the board, Greenfield said, is assisting the City of Decatur with finding a new ambulance services provider.

“When ambulance talks come about, we're going to have a seat at the table,” he said. “It's just as important for the rural area as the inner city that we have ambulance coverage.”

Wilcox herself has lived in rural Macon County her entire life. She said this, along with her nonprofit experience in Decatur, helped her develop an empathetic and positive perspective for the county’s future.

According to Greenfield, that perspective is a necessity.

“We've all got to think outside the box anymore,” Greenfield said. “So, a fresh pair of eyes coming in, I think it's going to be good.”