A ballot drop box is pictured outside the Macon County office building ahead of the April 4, 2023 consolidated election. This year's spring election saw more early and mail-in votes than in any previous year, according to Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner.
Taylor Vidmar
A "vote here" sign is displayed outside the early voting location at the Macon County office building ahead of the April 4, 2023 consolidated election. This year's spring election saw more early and mail-in votes than in any previous year, according to Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner.
DECATUR — The growing popularity of mail-in and early voting after the COVID pandemic has turned Election Day into something more like Election Month.
And with low overall turnout expected in this year’s consolidated election, election experts say the number of outstanding mail-in ballots could likely exceed the number of votes between candidates in competitive races in Macon County.
In some instances, clear answers could be weeks away.
“I imagine on election night, we will know how many outstanding vote-by-mail ballots are out. That number will probably exceed the margins of almost all of the contested races,” said Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner. “So you will have to wait two weeks to find out the final answer, which is the way it has always been. It's just the amount of outstanding mail has not usually been that large.”
As of Friday afternoon, 1,967 mail-in and 993 in-person ballots have been cast in Macon County. Those 2,960 early votes cast in 2023 have already beat early voting numbers from previous consolidated elections, Tanner said, even those which saw particularly high turnout overall. The county could surpass 3,000 early and mail-in votes by Tuesday.
Early and vote-by-mail numbers in recent years have decreased. In 2021, there were 1,291 early and mail-in ballots cast. That number was down from 1,947 in 2019 and 2,895 in 2017.
“It is something that you have to take into account on the municipal races, some of these small races where you're not going to have tens of thousands of votes being cast,” said Matt Dietrich, spokesperson for the Illinois Board of Elections. “You're talking about, you know, school board races can be decided by one vote, or just a handful of votes. So the number of outstanding vote-by-mail ballots can be especially significant in these races for the smaller offices.”
Those voting by mail have until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, to either have their ballot mailed and postmarked or placed in a ballot drop box outside of an approved voting location. Any ballots postmarked through Election Day can arrive and be counted for two weeks after the election.
Tanner said voters concerned their ballots won’t be postmarked on time should instead opt to drop them off in the ballot drop box located outside the county building. Additionally, any individuals who initially requested a vote-by-mail ballot but later decided they want to instead vote in person must first surrender the ballot that was mailed to them.
While results might not be entirely clear on Tuesday night, Dietrich said voters should still have trust in the voting process.
“We want to make sure that voters are informed about the potential for final numbers to change over those two weeks after Election Day as vote-by-mail ballots trickle in,” he said. “And they need to understand that this is a normal part of the election system. It's not something that's new. Illinois has had the two week period for many, many, many years. And so it's just that it's more pronounced now because more people are using it.”
In Macon County, increased early voting numbers have pushed the county to find a new early voting location. The county’s only early voting spot, Room 119 in the county office building, is getting increasingly crowded, Tanner said.
County officials are hoping to find a new space that’s about two or three times the size of its current location.
But despite increases in vote-by-mail and in-person early voting, Macon County has not seen a notable increase in people voting overall.
“The turnout is not really changing that much,” Tanner said. “Just the way and the time that people are voting is the only thing that's changing.”
Reasons for low voter turnout vary, but Tanner said a lack of highly competitive races is one of the main reasons people don’t vote as frequently in municipal elections.
“What’s on the ballot really drives the turnout,” he said.
Intense mayoral races and referendum questions on cannabis, for example, have brought many more people to the polls in the past. Tanner said the spring consolidated election is always “the smallest election that we run.”
Voters will decide races for seats on city councils, village boards, school boards, park boards, library boards, community college boards, education service region boards and fire district boards.
Macon County voters will decide whether to eliminate the office of county auditor, voters in the Mount Zion Fire Protection District will decide of they want to fund an ambulance service and voters in the South Wheatland Fire Protection District are being asked to approve a tax increase.
In some Macon County races this year, there’s a shortage of candidates.
Multiple races, like for mayor of Decatur, are uncontested. Some races, like for one village trustee position in Oreana, have no candidates. Others have just two or three candidates when three or more openings are available.
In most instances, these positions will end up getting appointed at a later date.
Tanner said he doesn’t expect all of the county’s outstanding mail-in ballots to be returned. Over 5,000 people in Macon County requested vote-by-mail ballots, which means there are approximately 3,000 outstanding ballots ahead of Tuesday.
“The answer on Election Day is usually pretty good,” he said. “But you can't really declare anything, or at least you're taking a risk if you do.”
In November general elections, and especially in presidential election years, there may be more vote-by-mail ballots returned. That’s largely due to candidates with massive campaigns that have the time and resources to identify and contact individuals with outstanding ballots, Tanner said. In consolidated elections, campaigns just don’t operate the same way.
Another election challenge in some portions of the state is a shortage of election judges. Champaign County recently dropped 20 polling places due to its election judge shortage, but according to Tanner, the issue isn’t as concerning in Macon County.
“We never have enough election judges. Or, I should say, we never have too many,” Tanner said. “But we always have enough to keep our polling places open. We are very close this election.”
Individuals who are interested in training to be an election judge or who have any other election questions can contact the Macon County Clerk’s office at 217-424-1305.
Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11.
