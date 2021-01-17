Manar looks back on Senate tenure, forward on role in Pritzker administration

"We will labor on," Patterson said. "I think it's good for the state of Illinois (but) we will obviously miss Sen. Manar. He has accomplished a lifetime of accomplishments in his short and young career."

Even Republicans have their share of praise for what Manar was as a legislator and a politician. Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, said that he was the kind of person that you could work with and have a good relationship, even if he was a member of the opposite party.

"In the minority, we would look to those in the majority and look for information and common ground," Barickman said. "Andy was one of those whom I would speak to and seek it. He was a worthy adversary on the big issues where there might be ideological differences, but he was always someone you could work with and try to understand where you might find common ground."

Since 1997, Manar has had to stand before the people of his town, county and district to be elected; with this new role, he only faces one man: Pritzker. Manar seems comfortable taking on this new challenge and isn't thinking about getting back into political office anytime soon.