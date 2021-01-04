Manar resigning from state Senate to become senior advisor to Pritzker

SPRINGFIELD — State Sen. Andy Manar is resigning from the Illinois Senate to become a senior advisor to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
"The time has come for someone new to take up the call in the Illinois Senate," Manar said a news release announcing the decision on Monday. "Central Illinois is full of outstanding individuals ready to step forward to meet the challenge — be an agent of change in downstate Illinois."
Manar made mention of his family, which "have only known me as husband and father who has carried the responsibility of serving as an elected official."
Manar was elected to the Bunker Hill City Council at the age of 21 in 1997. He was elected mayor of Bunker Hill in 2001, and chaired the Macoupin County Board until his election to the Illinois Senate in 2012.
An incredible privilege. That's how I described day one 8 yrs ago. As this storied chapter closes, I remain forever grateful to the people of #IL48, friends, family & supporters. We accomplished big things together. Much more to do. Onward!
Add to that list of government-related jobs his new position within the executive branch, in which he is expected to advise the governor on a range of issues, including downstate economic revitalization, appropriations, and COVID-19 recovery efforts.
“Andy has been one of the most thoughtful and successful lawmakers of his generation, and he will be a trusted advisor,” Pritzker said in a news release. “In his career, Andy has done so much to improve the lives of working families. He led the effort to reform the state’s antiquated education funding formula, made insulin cheaper for the millions who depend upon it, led efforts to reform election laws, and oversaw the appropriations committee during truly challenging times. Any one of those accomplishments would be hailed as a career capstone, and Andy has too many to name. I value his insights and look forward to him joining my administration as we overcome this pandemic and rebuild Illinois together.”
Manar's resignation is effective Jan. 17. He starts his new position on Jan. 19.
“Illinois faces so many challenges, and I look forward to taking on these challenges from the executive branch,” Manar said. “Governor Pritzker has shown tremendous leadership in the most grave crisis this state has experienced in our lifetime, and I’m honored to share what I’ve learned to advance his agenda to rebuild our state and stand up for working families.”
Manar represents the 48th State Senate District, which includes Christian, Macon, Macoupin, Madison, Montgomery and Sangamon counties. The Democratic party chairs of those counties will choose his replacement.
