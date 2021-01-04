Manar resigning from state Senate to become senior advisor to Pritzker

SPRINGFIELD — State Sen. Andy Manar is resigning from the Illinois Senate to become a senior advisor to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

"The time has come for someone new to take up the call in the Illinois Senate," Manar said a news release announcing the decision on Monday. "Central Illinois is full of outstanding individuals ready to step forward to meet the challenge — be an agent of change in downstate Illinois."

Manar made mention of his family, which "have only known me as husband and father who has carried the responsibility of serving as an elected official."

Manar was elected to the Bunker Hill City Council at the age of 21 in 1997. He was elected mayor of Bunker Hill in 2001, and chaired the Macoupin County Board until his election to the Illinois Senate in 2012.

Add to that list of government-related jobs his new position within the executive branch, in which he is expected to advise the governor on a range of issues, including downstate economic revitalization, appropriations, and COVID-19 recovery efforts.

