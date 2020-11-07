Many immigrants in the Chicago area look forward to Biden presidency, but ‘we will hold (him) accountable’

For weeks before the elections, she volunteered with the Logan Square Neighborhood Association to encourage others to go out to vote. She wanted her work to “serve as a sense of hope for other undocumented parents,” she said.

“Many were feeling hopeless under the Trump administration,” she said. “Now, those who went out to vote will feel empowered to do it again, and those who can’t vote will help us mobilize others to vote for policies that benefit us and that finally treat us with dignity and respect,” she added.

Teresa Labastida, 43, a mother of three who lacks legal immigration status, feels the same way.

She also volunteered with the Logan Square group to push Latinos to vote.

“Even though I can’t vote, seeing the number, I feel like so many people have voted for me,” Labastida said. Her oldest son voted for the first time, and he kept her updated on the results following Election Day.

Though she was hopeful that Biden would win because of the projections reported, she didn’t want to be too confident. When news organizations finally projected that he would be the president-elect, she sighed.