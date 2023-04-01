DECATUR — Voters in 12 Macon County communities will decide April 4 who will represent them on their respective city councils and village boards.

But only three of them feature contested races. That’s the same number of communities where the first order of business after the election will be to fill vacancies caused by too few candidates filing for available seats.

In addition to Decatur, voters in Maroa and Warrensburg have contested races.

In Maroa, Toni Ann Stoutenborough and Mark A. Hunter are facing off to fill an unexpired, two-year term for alderman in Ward 2. The seat is currently held by Michael Brown.

In Warrensburg, there are four candidates seeking three available trustee seats. Incumbents Brian Netherton and Leland Hackl are joined on the ballot by Pamela Hood and V. Yvonne Thompson.

Those communities lack candidates are Blue Mound (two candidates for three village trustee seats), Mount Zion ( two candidates for three village trustee seats) and Oreana (no candidate filed for an unexpired village trustee seat).