Mattoon Mayor Tim Gover has died
Mattoon Mayor Tim Gover has died

Tim Gover

Gover

MATTOON — Tim Gover, mayor of Mattoon for the last 10 years, died Thursday morning, an announcement from the city said.

Gover was a Mattoon native and a retired Eastern Illinois University professor. He was first elected to the Mattoon City Council in 2009, became acting mayor the next year and was later elected to the office.

The city's announcement said Gover's death was "due to lingering health issues."

Council member Preston Owen will serve as acting mayor until the city council appoints someone to the position, city Administrator Kyle Gill said. Owen is the city's finance commissioner, and the person in that position is acting mayor when needed, he said.

Gill also said he came to respect and admire Gover during the seven years they worked together.

"He really cared about Mattoon and tried to do what's best for the city of Mattoon," Gill said.

Owen said the city "will move forward, despite our loss" and called Gover "a great mayor who loved Mattoon and loved Coles County."

"He's going to be sorely missed by the community," Owen said. He also described Gover as someone with whom you could "talk about anything."

PHOTOS: Remembering Mattoon Mayor Tim Gover

