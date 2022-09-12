Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe to run for re-election in 2023

DECATUR — Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe will run for re-election in next year's municipal elections, she announced Monday.

"I really like the job, which is something I didn't expect," Moore Wolfe told the Herald & Review. "But, when you're in the middle of so many great things that are happening, you want to continue to see them through. And we've got a lot of great stuff that has been announced, some other stuff we're working on."

"I just don't feel like I'm done," she said.

Moore Wolfe was appointed the city's first female mayor in 2015 following the sudden death of Mayor Mike McElroy. She was subsequently elected in 2017, defeating challenger John Philips 53% to 47%, and reelected in 2019, besting Councilman David Horn and Jacob Jenkins with 49% in a three-way contest.

Moore Wolfe was first elected to the city council in 2009.

In addition to her role as mayor, Moore Wolfe is the executive director of philanthropy, advocacy and community relations at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital.

A native of Mattoon, she moved to Decatur in 1986 when she started working at WAND-TV as the main anchor and was there for more than a decade.

She was president of the Decatur Chamber of Commerce for seven years, and also has served as regional manager of the Opportunities Returns program for the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

This background in government, economic development and healthcare "gives me a strong foundation to continue serving the people of Decatur in these unique times," Moore Wolfe said in a release announcing her campaign.

Under the city's council-manager form of government, the role of mayor is part-time with most of the day-to-day decision-making power ceded to an appointed city manager.

In Decatur, the mayor's vote holds equal weight to that of other council members. But, the mayor has historically served an important role as the symbolic leader of the city.

If Moore Wolfe is reelected, it would put her on course to become the longest-serving mayor in Decatur history. Former Mayor Jim Rupp served from 1967 to 1977 and former Mayor Gary K. Anderson served from 1983 to 1992.

She said her priorities in a new term will be neighborhood revitalization, supporting the Decatur Police Department in battling crime and recruiting new officers and continuing to grow the city's economy.

Though there have been several promising economic development announcements recently and a flood of federal COVID-19 relief dollars have allowed the city to make a larger dent in neighborhood revitalization, many challenges remain.

Decatur lost population again at the 2020 U.S. Census, bringing the city to 70,522, which is about 25% less than its peak in 1980. Crime also remains above pre-pandemic levels and blight continues to spread in the city core.

"We can't solve all of these problems overnight," Moore Wolfe said. "I mean, it happens when you watch a weekly TV show or a movie where everything is just wrapped up with a bow at the end. It took us a while to get into the state we're in — it's gonna take a lot of hard work to get out."

Moore Wolfe said that "we're on a real strong roll right now."

No challengers have announced candidacies yet. But Horn, a constant sparring partner of Moore Wolfe's whose council seat is not up until 2025, confirmed to Herald & Review that he is mulling a rematch against the incumbent in 2023.

"There is no official announcement to make, but I am giving serious consideration to running for mayor of Decatur," Horn said.

Horn acknowledged that "the city has seen a number of positive developments in recent months."

"These positive initiatives, however, are not reaching everyone and more work needs to be done so that everyone benefits from these good news stories that are coming out of Decatur," Horn said. "I believe that the individual who is mayor is going to be in the best position to assist everyone so that the city as a whole can thrive."

Horn said he expects to make a final decision by the end of September.

The municipal election will be held in April, though petitions for a place on the ballot have been circulating since August. Petitions must contain the signatures of 85 registered voters. The filing period is between Nov. 21 and Nov. 28.

In addition to the mayor's race, three at-large city council seats will be on the ballot next year. Councilwoman Lisa Gregory announced last week her intention to run for reelection. Councilman Dennis Cooper, appointed to replace former Councilman Rodney Walker last year, has previously indicated plans to run for a full term. Councilman Bill Faber has yet to announce his plans.