Mayor of Lincoln resigns, citing 'weight of the job'

LINCOLN — Lincoln Mayor Seth Goodman resigned Friday night, saying the weight of the job had become too much in recent months.
Goodman was elected in 2017.
"I have to remember myself, the business that I have worked so hard to acquire/build, and that you have every right to draw the line for your health and your sanity," he wrote in a Facebook post announcing his resignation. "I am not a quitter, and this decision has not weighed lightly on me by any means.
"I made a commitment to this community to faithfully serve them, and even though I feel as though I am letting you down, I can honestly say that I gave it my all over the past three years."
Goodman's message did not cite any specific factors in his decision to step down.
The announcement comes a day after Fire Chief Bob Dunovsky apologized publicly to Goodman and the community for memes he had shared on his personal Facebook page. The images generated controversy in light of national unrest following the Minneapolis police custody death of George Floyd; one of the memes suggested that supporters of President Donald Trump would shoot looters.
Dunovsky, who started with the department in 1995, said he was embarrassed for causing issues for the city, his family, his church and fire service in general.
Goodman said he accepted the apology and believed everyone deserves a second chance.
Goodman is an alumni of Millikin University and the owner of ME Realty.
Read Goodman's full resignation letter below:
June 6th, 2020
To the citizens of Lincoln, Illinois –
It has been my pleasure to serve as your Mayor for the past 3+ years. When I randomly decided one day en route to St. Louis with a friend that I was going to run for Mayor of the City of Lincoln, Illinois, never did I ever envision myself actually winning and having the privilege to serve the City that I was born and raised within. The late Fuzz Werth gave me the initial idea – and I decided to take it and run with it. I have not only met countless new people that I have formed lifelong friendships with, but I have also learned so incredibly much with regards to politics on the local level and have acquired many skills that I will carry with me for the rest of my life.
Given the fact that I was born and raised and also own a business within this community, it was natural for me to want to serve in an effort to better our town. I have always taken great pride in my hometown – that will never change.
The weight of this job within the past few months has become too much for me to handle. I have to remember myself, the business that I have worked so hard to acquire/build, and that you have every right to draw the line for your health and your sanity. I am not a quitter, and this decision has not weighed lightly on me by any means. I made a commitment to this community to faithfully serve them, and even though I feel as though I am letting you down, I can honestly say that I gave it my all over the past three years.
To the alderman, City officials, department heads, etc. that I have had the privilege to serve alongside during my term – thank you – for the constant guidance and insight as well as for always being there for me when needed. I appreciate you all more than words and actions can ever say and/or express.
With this being said, as of today’s date, I am tendering my resignation as the Mayor for the City of Lincoln, Illinois. I thank you all for allowing me to serve you and yours. It has truly been my honor – and you can bet that I will continue to invest and be involved within the community for decades to come.
Seth A. Goodman
How much do Central Illinois city managers earn?
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.