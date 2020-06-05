Mayor of Lincoln resigns, citing 'weight of the job'

The weight of this job within the past few months has become too much for me to handle. I have to remember myself, the business that I have worked so hard to acquire/build, and that you have every right to draw the line for your health and your sanity. I am not a quitter, and this decision has not weighed lightly on me by any means. I made a commitment to this community to faithfully serve them, and even though I feel as though I am letting you down, I can honestly say that I gave it my all over the past three years.

To the alderman, City officials, department heads, etc. that I have had the privilege to serve alongside during my term – thank you – for the constant guidance and insight as well as for always being there for me when needed. I appreciate you all more than words and actions can ever say and/or express.

With this being said, as of today’s date, I am tendering my resignation as the Mayor for the City of Lincoln, Illinois. I thank you all for allowing me to serve you and yours. It has truly been my honor – and you can bet that I will continue to invest and be involved within the community for decades to come.

Seth A. Goodman

