Meet and greet set for city council candidate Will Wetzel

DECATUR — Decatur City Council candidate Will Wetzel will host a Facebook Live meet and greet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7.
The event is available at https://fb.me/e/10cbeHNpq or by the candidate’s Facebook Page, Will Wetzel for Decatur City Council.
The first 45 minutes of the Facebook Live event will consist of Wetzel outlining his positions on issues, with the second 45 minutes reserved for questions and answers. To submit a question, email him at wetzelwj@gmail.com, send a direct message on his Facebook page, or ask the question during the event in the live chat.
The seasons around Lake Decatur
