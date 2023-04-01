Name: Dennis Ralph Cooper

Age: 71

Political party: Democratic

Education: Associate’s Degree in Science & General Studies

Work: Retired From Illinois Department of Corrections after 32 years

Family: Wife-Virginia Cooper, Blended family of 5 children/10 grandchildren

Facebook: Dennis Cooper

Why are you running for the Decatur City Council?

I was appointment to serve as Interim City Council Member since August 30, 2021. I am a Decatur Native, born and raised in Decatur. During my time on the Council, we have been able to address several of the six priority goals established by the Council and have integrated those goals into the 2023 Fiscal budget. We need to maintain a solid council to ensure the city is safer place to live, continue with revitalization and transformation, as well as, work to continue to strengthening and expanding our local infrastructure plans.

In order to achieve and prioritize our goals, we must look at doing things in different methods to ensure positive outcomes. I believe I have been a positive influence on the Council and would like to continue serving the next four-year term to assist our city in future challenges.

What are the three most pressing issues facing the city of Decatur that the city council must address during the next four years?

Identify revenue sources that can be dedicated to neighborhood revitalization when ARP and other State and Federal resources are exhausted, or are not enough to sustain the city’s commitment to neighborhood revitalization.

Addressing the need to work with the schools, colleges, and career/work development groups to ensure we have trained people prepared to enter the workforce to fill the various new types of technical jobs that will be opening up in Decatur. These new jobs will be different from previous Industrial jobs in the past.

Addressing the overall crime level in our city and recruitment needed to fill and maintain our Police Officers.

Neighborhood revitalization is the number one stated priority of the city council. However, there is evidence that blight continues to spread at a faster pace than dilapidated homes can be rehabbed or demolished. What actions, if any, can the city council take to get ahead of and reverse this decay?

I believe we will always have blight occurring as people may decide to relocate from the city for various reasons. I do believe that with the council continuing with the neighborhood initiatives that many home owners will see the economic value of restoring their homes and upkeeping yards to farther increase the value of their homes. It will be important to add neighborhood groups/associations in all neighborhoods in the city. It’s proven fact that if you can get people involved with their neighborhood they will take more ownership and develop more pride in such investment.

The 2023 city budget calls for spending $4 million in federal stimulus on neighborhood revitalization initiatives, including to fund the tearing down of 200 homes and owner- and renter-occupied home rehabilitation programs. However, these one-time funds will soon run out. How should the city fund these initiatives in the years ahead? Would you support a dedicated revenue stream? If so, what?

I believe we should consider utilizing 100% of the video-gaming, push taxes to go into that line item, consider adding rental property inspection fees, and business license fees, 100% into line item. We would also utilize 100% of the surplus land sales, or side lot sales, to go into that line item. We must be careful to allow a decline in allowing the revitalization to slow down to past levels, and this council can do this by ensuring funding is dedicated to continue the progress made in the last two years.

How would you like to see the city address public safety issues?

I would like to see the city address public safety issues by doing more “Proclamations” so the community understands clearly the Council’s position on key safety issues. Our citizens need to be more proactive instead of reactive to situations. We need our citizens to speak up and report things they see and/or hear that appears to be something that may lead to situation escalating, instead of waiting for a situation to become violent. We need to return to everybody being a “Village”, looking after each other and addressing situations before it escalates.

As of the end of January, the Decatur Police Department had only 136 of its 148 budgeted positions filled. Even with actions like relaxing the residency requirement for officers and offering signing bonuses, recruitment remains a challenge. What additional actions can the council take to address the shortage of manpower in the police department?

The Council has been very pro-active in supporting recommendations brought before us such relaxing residency and signing bonuses. Since the Chief of Police reports to the City Manager and not directly to the Council, we can continue to offer our suggestions regarding recruitments. I would like to recommend we consider returning the DARE Type Programs into our schools. If young people see and interact with Police Officers in different settings and learn more about their roles as police officers, their perceptions may be different, thus creating better relationships and possibly prompting some of them to go into law enforcement once they become adults. I recommend returning military recruiters to do sessions in the schools for those youth who do not plan on attending trade schools and/or college. They can go into a military branch and possibly return to the community and pursue a position with the Police Department.

A 2021 city commissioned report found that more than $1 million worth of sediment seeps into Lake Decatur every year. The city has spent more than $1.8 million over the past three years on consulting fees with Springfield-based North water Consulting for planning and implementation of a strategy to protect the lake from erosion and sedimentation. Should the city continue to move down this path?

The continued removal of sediment going into our Lake is a critical, therefore, we must continue working to ensure proper management and oversight by qualified personnel is maintained. The cost to pay a consultant may appear to be high, but it’s imperative that we have a qualified consultant service provider to ensure this situation doesn’t become worse.

A groundbreaking ceremony was just held in Harristown for what will be the first cannabis dispensary in Macon County. The city of Decatur has opted out of allowing dispensaries and other cannabis-related businesses within city limits. Should the council reconsider these bans? Please explain.

I would recommend that the Council bring the issue up and address it in a Special Session to determine the best direction to take for Decatur. We need to closely monitor the impact a dispensary will have in Decatur, what will be the Fiscal Impact for Decatur in treating residents who have negative impact from the drugs. If not seeking a dispensary, another resource could be utilizing vacant land for the purpose of developing greenhouses for growth of the product.

Annual police and fire pension contributions continue to grow at levels Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said in December were "unsustainable" at their current trajectory. Over the years, city staff and elected officials have said that help is needed from Springfield to address the problem. This may be true, but that help has yet to arrive, at least in a fundamental way. If it doesn’t in the next four years, what actions should the council take to address this structural challenge in a way that is fair to first responders and reasonable for taxpayers?

The impact of pensions is something all cities face. It’s important for all sides to come together and make reasonable adjustment that protect the workers and the employers. Knowing each side must be willing to compromise. Failure to make any compromise results in no solution for anyone.

The disparities between Black and white Decatur residents in median income, home ownership rates, health outcomes and other quality of life topics remains significant. What policy actions would you like to see the city take to help address the economic and social divides that persist in the community?

I would like the Council to continue efforts that have recently been undertaken by reviewing past polices and ordinances to change language that has been unfair to the medium or lower income people. Our policies need to provide a level playing field to everyone and when we recognize an unfair policy or ordinance, we need to make the necessary amendments in a timely manner. The City need to develop policies with contractors that encourage and require they are hiring and utilizing workers that fall in the low and medium income levels and the hiring of minorities and women. These hiring practices should also be geared to helping these workers become business owners and/or manager versus only training in lower level capacities.

We also need to look at ways and strategies for incentives for new housing, including the inner city. If there is more inventory in all categories of housing, it would facilitate more rapid movement between categories upsize or down size housing.

Some have suggested that, in an effort to be more representative of the whole community, the Decatur City Council transition from an at-large body to an aldermanic system. Would you support that?

I would not support going to an Aldermanic System. The current City Council Format has more pros than cons. In an Aldermanic System anybody may be elected to fill a seat, from being voted due to popularity. These seats require people who are qualified and dedicated to meeting the needs of their city and the people who live there. In a Aldermanic System history has shown that individual Aldermanic worker have had problems feuding over why a ward receives funding for various items yet there particular ward receives few funding items. Our current system allows every citizen to have a vote as to whom will be representing and making decisions for the entire city, which is most likely of majority of cities our size in population utilize the city Council’s form of government. We need to consider changing the current policy whereby it takes four (4) council members to place a item onto the agenda. This policy actually permits from segments of the population to have a voice. It should only require no more than two (2) members to place a item onto the agenda for discussion, since it would still take four (4) members to vote it up or down. Such a policy change would allow broader access for issues to be raised in a more equal manner for all citizens.

What do you enjoy most about living in Decatur?

Decatur is my home and I’ve always valued the place my parents raised me in and the life I have made here for my family. I enjoy the people, the small community environment and the friendships I have here. I have resided in several cities during my career and found that every city has it own pro’s and con’s, but I have found Decatur to meet all the necessary needs to live and have a good life. Decatur unlike many cities have a diverse population in almost every section of the city, you find very few cities of our size who can make such a statement.

What else would you like to share about yourself with voters?

I will represent every person in this City to the best of my ability and serve as your voice on the City Council. While there may be times I may disagree with some things, I am committed to listening to your input, brainstorming with as many people as needed to come up with solutions that work for everyone. I will continue to stress “safety, jobs, and accountability” for this City Council in the meeting the needs of all of the people who reside here.