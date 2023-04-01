Name: Karl Coleman

Age: 24

Political party: Democratic

Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science w/ Minor in African American Studies. Current MBA Student at University of Illinois – Springfield.

Work: Project Manager - Affordable Home Systems & Small Business Owner

Family: 2 Siblings, No Children

Facebook: Karl Coleman for Decatur City Council

Why are you running for a seat on the Decatur City Council?

I am running for city council to bring a new and innovative voice to the table. I want to help actualize our true potential and re-establish ourselves as a growing and prosperous community. As a city, we must regain the reputation as a community that people view as an attractive destination to start their career, move their family to, and even start businesses in. This is absolutely achievable if we have a city council and community that fully embraces where we are, where we need to go, and is prepared to take bold action to get us to that point. The city of Decatur is a fantastic community with great assets that must be leveraged and embraced in order to move into our next chapter. We are a blue-collar community with strong roots in manufacturing and transportation. The Midwest Inland Port coupled with our interstate connectivity provides a competitive advantage over other communities across the county. This is evident by the recent arrival of new businesses and the expansion of current businesses such as TCCI, InnovaFeed, and most recently Tillamook County Creamery Association. These have been wonderful additions to the Decatur economy, but we must continue to develop capacity and market ourselves to growth-related industries such as electric vehicle manufacturers and solar panel production companies for example. A city council fully bought in on embracing innovation unlocks limitless opportunities. As long as we prepare and position ourselves to take full advantage of it, Decatur can be a key industrial player within the global economy as it continues to transition towards the green energy future. Decatur is also a community with a strong artistic tradition that needs to be cultivated in order to make Decatur an attractive destination for creative-minded individuals and other tourists seeking to visit for the weekend or even eventually call Decatur home.

What are the three most pressing issues facing the city of Decatur that the city council must address during the next four years?

Expansion of Local Business Economy We must aggressively cultivate business development in the city of Decatur. Both small business and large-Scale employers are necessary to diversify Decatur’s business economy.

Sourcing Additional Revenue Streams As consistently stated by the council and City Manager Wrighton, the city desperately needs to add additional revenue sources in order to sustain and potentially expand programs such as the Neighborhood Revitalization Initiative and meet the needs of the community in coming years.

Expansion of Neighborhood Revitalization Initiative / Jumpstart the economic viability of target neighborhoods. In order to raise property tax evaluations and stabilize neighborhoods, we are going to have to assemble a public and private partnership to help jumpstart the economic viability of certain neighborhoods.



Neighborhood revitalization is the number one stated priority of the city council. However, there is evidence that blight continues to spread at a faster pace than dilapidated homes can be rehabbed or demolished. What actions, if any, can the city council take to get ahead of and reverse this decay?

The city’s neighborhood revitalization efforts have been well-intentioned, though so far have fallen short of meeting the demands of the community. This is due to the lack of monetary resources available to invest in these efforts. As consistently stated by the council and City Manager Wrighton, the city desperately needs to add additional revenue sources in order to sustain and potentially expand programs such as the Neighborhood Revitalization Initiative. This can be done in several ways, but the council must be committed and willing to take bold and decisive action to meet these growing demands. We must attract and cultivate small and large businesses alike to Decatur to raise the tax funding necessary to fund and sustain community development initiatives. The level of dilapidation in certain areas is exacerbated by the accumulation of trash and other discarded items in these areas. Promoting city-wide cleanliness campaigns to help rid the city of excess litter and garbage that has accumulated along roadways and public spaces would help the Neighborhood Revitalization Initiative. The housing challenges facing the city have presented the city with a unique opportunity to combat several issues simultaneously. Youth Employment numbers are higher than national averages and reestablishing and fully funding year-round youth employment programs under the neighborhood revitalization program so that youth can earn income while promoting the goals of the neighborhood revitalization initiative would make a marketable difference in several areas.

The 2023 city budget calls for spending $4 million in federal stimulus on neighborhood revitalization initiatives, including to fund the tearing down of 200 homes and owner- and renter-occupied home rehabilitation programs. However, these one-time funds will soon run out. How should the city fund these initiatives in the years ahead? Would you support a dedicated revenue stream? If so, what?

The most difficult aspect of the current neighborhood revitalization initiative is that we are unfortunately dealing with the ramifications of being 20 to 30 years late to this issue. With both public and private funding, we should have begun substantial community reinvestment programs in neighborhoods of need decades ago. Because of this, we will always be in the financially compromising position of directly subsidizing hundreds of thousands of dollars in remodeling older, energy-inefficient homes. Financially, the current funding for the Neighborhood Revitalization Initiative won’t be able to continue much longer and a revenue stream needs to be made available to functionally sustain the program. Whether that revenue stream is specifically dedicated to that or comes from the general budget would depend upon the present circumstances. The local sales tax potentially collected from the sale of cannabis is a proven and immediate revenue source that the city has chosen to prohibit several times now since made legal by the state back in 2020. Banning legal cannabis dispensaries from operating in the city limits of Decatur has been a fiscally regressive decision from day one. We have seen the economic benefits that have come from the taxation of legal cannabis sales across the state. Often in the sum of millions of dollars of additional revenue that is currently being used in other communities for projects such as neighborhood revitalization and business cultivation programs. Cannabis sales bring in billions of dollars across the state f Illinois and the projected revenue total lost by Decatur opting out could be as high as $1-3 million dollars annually. Currently, there are hundreds to thousands of citizens here in the City of Decatur that suffer from chronic illnesses and medical conditions that require them to consume cannabis in order to live any semblance of a normal life. We are currently forcing these individuals who are already dealing with adverse conditions and circumstances, to travel at least 45 minutes in any direction away from the City of Decatur and out of Macon County to procure their prescribed medical care. This is not only a burden on some of the most vulnerable in our community, but it is literally driving millions in potential tax dollars away from the city’s rolls. New residential and commercial construction is going to be a much more economically viable means of improving housing conditions in the city over time. The level of new residential construction within the city limits of Decatur has declined so much over the past few years, it is virtually nonexistent. In order to raise property tax evaluations and stabilize neighborhoods, we are going to have to assemble a public and private partnership to help jumpstart the economic viability of certain neighborhoods.

How would you like to see the city address public safety issues?

Crime is a thoroughly researched topic that often has clear indicators and causal factors. Just as we have faced these issues, as have other communities have as well and have made great strides at proactively tackling crime. Punitive, tough-on-crime measures often do not lead to a significant reduction in crime over time. I can tell you from personal experience, nothing stops a bullet like a job. Providing someone with the tools and opportunity needed to actualize their potential is the most effective tool in combating crime. My family has felt the effect of gun violence in recent years. My stepfather was shot and killed in the summer of 2021, and we have subsequently lost a series of cousins, family members, and friends just in the last few years as well. Having seen the effects of such up close, we must invest significant time and resources working to combat the root causes of crime. To quell gun violence and increase public safety, the city council must attack the root causes of crime and poverty by investing in the basics: promotion of fair and equitably funded schools, good paying jobs, housing, and mental health. We must expand youth engagement and youth employment programs to provide positive outlets for young adults. We have to continue investing in community-based violence prevention and interruption programs like the CeaseFire program and Gang Violence Interventionists. Mental health plays a role in many of the violent crimes here in the city of Decatur and that reflects the degree and accessibility of mental health services for many citizens. Currently, in the city of Decatur, the county jail is the largest mental healthcare provider. We have to provide adequate care and services in order to not only rehabilitate individuals and prepare them to once again become productive members of our community but provide them with the necessary alternatives to prevent them from ever going down that path.

As of the end of January, the Decatur Police Department had only 136 of its 148 budgeted positions filled. Even with actions like relaxing the residency requirement for officers and offering signing bonuses, recruitment remains a challenge. What additional actions can the council take to address the shortage of manpower in the police department?

Decatur is not alone in its inability to maintain full staffing numbers as outlined and authorized in the city budget. Several cities here in Central Illinois face the same issues. Though challenges manifest themselves differently in different parts of the state and country. Locally, we have fewer officers that are native to the city of Decatur. We also have fewer officers that currently live within the city limits of Decatur. I understand that the residency requirement was eliminated to raise staffing levels, but we need to make a strong effort to promote the hiring of as many locally produced officers as possible. Providing points for individuals who graduated from Decatur Public School District during the hiring process is one means of cultivating interest in the law enforcement career field here in our local community. Policing is a challenging issue, and this has become ever clearer in recent years. That being said, as a city, we have room for improvement and several clear steps we can take to improve these measures. I have met with DPD Chief Brandel several times and he consistently echoes the need to diversify our local police force. Staffing numbers do not currently reflect the demographic makeup of the city which has historically been a challenge for several reasons. However, other communities throughout the state of Illinois have been able to meet these challenges and overcome them. We can and must do the same. That means we may have to get innovative on ways to attract more local police officers that fully reflect our community. As a city Council, I would like to explore options such as economically incentivizing officers that are willing to relocate to areas of the city with higher levels of crime. We also need to overhaul recruiting tactics especially as it relates to people of color. We must begin working with neighborhood organizations and populations directly to cultivate the relationships necessary to spur the number of minorities and young people seeking to join our local police force.

A 2021 city commissioned report found that more than $1 million worth of sediment seeps into Lake Decatur every year. The city has spent more than $1.8 million over the past three years on consulting fees with Springfield-based NorthWater Consulting for planning and implementation of a strategy to protect the lake from erosion and sedimentation. Should the city continue to move down this path?

The City of Decatur is in a unique position as a relates to Lake Decatur and its sediment issues that we have been experiencing for the past several years. Lake Decatur is a man-made body of water that was created to fill both business and recreational needs. Lake Decatur is a major asset of the city of Decatur that needs to be properly taken care of and marketed to other communities as an exciting recreational destination. To do that, we must properly maintain and take care of the lake. I am by no means a biologist and or earth scientist, though I know solving these issues can be quite challenging. As we continue to move into the future, we must look down the road at how we can proactively prepare so that Lake Decatur continues to be a central attraction and resource for the City of Decatur. Rising global temperatures and water scarcity levels will play an ever more present role around the world over time. We must act swiftly and strategically if we are going to preserve the lake as we continue to feel the effects of climate change. We must maintain current water levels and plan to protect the lake from any potential loss in the years to come. I am committed to working with experts and community stakeholders to identify effective and innovative ways to stave off any further sedimentation and soil erosion so that these issues do not continue to deteriorate, and we can continue to enjoy Lake Decatur for generations to come.

A groundbreaking ceremony was just held in Harristown for what will be the first cannabis dispensary in Macon County. The city of Decatur has opted out of allowing dispensaries and other cannabis-related businesses within city limits. Should the council reconsider these bans? Please explain.

Regardless of your personal opinion of cannabis, from an economic standpoint, the numbers simply don’t lie. As stated above, banning legal cannabis dispensaries from operating in the city limits of Decatur has been a fiscally regressive decision from day one. We have seen the economic benefits that have come from the taxation of legal cannabis sales across the state. Often in the sum of millions of dollars of additional revenue that is currently being used in other communities for projects such as neighborhood revitalization and business cultivation. Cannabis sales bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars across the state and the projected revenue total lost by Decatur opting out could be as high as $2-3 million dollars annually. The legal cannabis market decreases the levels of profitability in the illegal cannabis market. Under a ban on cannabis sales, there will always be an illegal cannabis market if we continue to outlaw the safe and protected means of cannabis procurement. We all want to see a reduction in crime, and this is a concrete way of doing so. Looking at the issue from a medical standpoint, currently, there are hundreds to thousands of citizens here in the city of Decatur that suffer from chronic illnesses and medical conditions that require them to consume cannabis in order to live any semblance of a normal life. We are currently forcing these individuals who are already dealing with adverse conditions and circumstances to travel at least 45 minutes in any direction away from the city of Decatur and out of Macon County to procure their prescribed medical care. This is not only a burden on some of the most vulnerable in our community, but it is literally driving millions in potential tax dollars away from the city’s rolls.

Annual police and fire pension contributions continue to grow at levels Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said in December were "unsustainable" at their current trajectory. Over the years, city staff and elected officials have said that help is needed from Springfield to address the problem. This may be true, but that help has yet to arrive, at least in a fundamental way. If it doesn’t in the next four years, what actions should the council take to address this structural challenge in a way that is fair to first responders and reasonable for taxpayers?

Our first responders need to be fully funded in order to provide the necessary services and functions of a city government. This includes both police and fire departments. Over the past several years we have seen the effects of downsizing and privatization of civil services like emergency ambulance services. Hard decisions must be made when the financial situation of the City of Decatur becomes unsustainable, but there are baseline services that citizens must have available as they become quality-of-life issues. We can't allow this to continue. We must get the fire department a working contract as they have gone without one for the last three years. This has coincided with a rise in home and structural fires in the same three-year period. We must fill the three vacant fire inspection inspector positions as this also becomes a quality-of-life issue. I have lost loved ones to housefires here in the city of Decatur. The office of the state fire marshal has had to take over inspections of all fires in the city of Decatur to ensure that these incidents are investigated in a proper and timely fashion. This continues to overburden our fire department and contributes to a growing state backlog that makes it that much harder for citizens who have dealt with tragedy to begin to pick up the pieces. Unfortunately, many friends and family have lost loved ones and family homes to fires here in the City of Decatur. We as a city must do our part to alleviate these unnecessary burdens. I understand that financially the situation is tenuous and that is why things have continued as long as they have, but all parties must come to the table in good faith knowing that we have to overcome these issues. As the only candidate endorsed by the Local Firefighter’s 505 union, if elected to the council, I am more than committed to helping bridge the gap between the city council and our fire department. I am also committed to working with officials of all levels to help obtain much-needed relief from the state and federal government.

The disparities between Black & white Decatur residents in median income, home ownership rates, health outcomes and other quality of life topics remains significant. What policy actions would you like to see the city take to help address the economic and social divides that persist in the community?

Decatur has significant room for improvement concerning racial inequality and this has not gone unnoticed. Locally, residents have voiced concerns about racial disparities in all areas for decades. In 2019, the City of Decatur has been ranked the seventh worst city for quality of life of African Americans in the United States per USA TODAY Money. We have to invest in the livelihoods of working-class and low-income populations that are on the bubble. We need to invest in neighborhoods that are on the cusp of failing such as the Elms and the near West side. Focus on areas in need of substantial investment rather than continue to invest money and other resources in places that are not going to markedly improve the material conditions of low-income and minority citizens. In the United States of America, the most successful tool in wealth creation has been property ownership. For far too long, there has been a system in this country ensuring that certain populations don’t have access to these opportunities at the same rate as other demographics. We must do restorative work to uplift those sections of our population so that everyone can assist and contribute to a better Decatur.

Some have suggested that, to be more representative of the whole community, the Decatur City Council transition from an at-large body to an aldermanic system. Would you support that?

The United States has a long-troubled history with the at-large electoral system. Congress outlawed them for federal congressional elections because it became evident that electing U.S. House members statewide left vast parts of the states without adequate representation. The introduction of the 1965 Voting Rights Acts further damaged the legal validity of the at-large electoral system. Numerous municipalities across the country have been sued under the 1965 Voting Rights Act and the At-large electoral system been consistently found to be an unconstitutional and illegal practice due to its dilution of minority political viability. It also makes it difficult to get an adequate representation of the full community. Under this system, regardless of race or economic background, often significant portions of the city are underrepresented in elected positions. The three largest cities surrounding the City of Decatur which are Bloomington-Normal, Champaign, and Springfield all have a ward or district system. Even the village of Maroa, which is just a few miles north of Decatur and has a population of 1549 according to the 2021 census, uses a district/ward system. With the aims of adequately representing all areas of the city and providing equitable access to elected office for everyone in our community, I would support the transition away from an At-Large electoral system.

What do you enjoy most about living in Decatur?

Decatur’s potential. Plain and simple. Decatur has something to offer everyone. We are a medium-sized city that offers individuals seeking a change of pace from larger cities, a smaller community with a competitively low cost of living. Individuals relocating from smaller communities can enjoy access to the amenities of a larger community including our nationally ranked higher education institutions like Millikin University and Richland Community College. Regardless of background, Decatur can be fertile ground for those seeking to develop the skills and experiences necessary to start the next chapter of their lives. Whether that is purchasing their first home, starting a family, or seeking to break into the business field. Decatur has room to grow that not every community can provide. For major employers, this room for growth paired with Decatur’s strong manufacturing roots and the Midwest Inland Port make Decatur a uniquely advantaged community to attract business development. Whether it was the Decatur Celebration or one of the several entertainment acts that have performed here over the years, Decatur was once recognized as somewhere people can come to enjoy themselves and enjoy quality entertainment. Though we have not had a celebration for several years now, we have made great strides with the opening of the Devon Amphitheater and Splash Cove waterpark. These two new attractions have helped draw in visitors from surrounding areas. We must continue to buy into and invest within the local tourism and entertainment industries so that Decatur can transition into an arts and cultural hub in Central Illinois.

What else would you like to share about yourself with voters?

I was born and raised in Decatur IL. I am the son of a former Decatur police officer and a tax specialist. Academically, I am a product of the Decatur Public School System. I graduated from MacArthur High School and then decided to stay within the community to begin my collegiate journey at Richland Community College. I graduated from Richland with an Associate of Arts degree. I continued my studies at the University of Illinois - Springfield where I graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in African American studies. I'm currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Illinois - Springfield. I have spent much of my career working within state and local government. This has allowed me to build strong working relationships with elected officials throughout the state at numerous levels of government. It also allowed me to cement a thorough understanding of the state and federal governance process and the effect has on local municipalities. I have since transitioned into the real estate development industry, primarily focusing on multi-unit properties and affordable housing. I am a partner in a series of local businesses that provide lawn care, janitorial, and light home remodeling services. I have always had a passion for helping others and improving my community. Since I was a child I have always been actively engaged in several different service-based organizations here in the City of Decatur, including church volunteer groups and local 4H Clubs. Currently, I serve on the board of several local not-for-profit organizations. I am the secretary for the Southside Improvement Association, the oldest neighborhood organization in the city. I am also the treasurer of Walk It Like We Talk it, which is a new non for profit aimed at getting more young people involved in the area of social justice, community service, mentoring, and political engagement. For the past year, I have served as the Vice President of the Board of Trustees for the Decatur Public Library. I was first appointed to the board as a trustee in September 2020. The library board works in close relation to the city, as the building housing the library is city property. We have made great strides at the library in the last few years despite the unprecedented challenge that COVID-19 presented us all with. I am also a member of the Macon County Board and have been since I was first elected in 2020. While on the board, I have served on the transportation committee and several ad hoc committees such as the committee tasked with strategic planning and use of the county ARPA funds dispersed during the pandemic.