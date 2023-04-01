Name: Lisa Gregory

Age: 63

Political party: State law, found at 65 ILCS 5/3.1-20-45, Sec. 3.1-20-45, requires municipal primary elections to be nonpartisan. Candidates seeking election are supposed to reflect the interests of the citizens – not the opinions and viewpoints of a specific political party. I support initiatives that create an environment that drives economic development and safe guards our local businesses; intergovernmental agreements that save taxpayer dollars; strategic investments in infrastructure such as clean drinking water, streets, public safety technologies, green energy initiatives; rehabilitation of sanitary sewers and water mains, and fiber optics, leading to improvements for the entire city; and a balanced budget that is poised to take advantage of opportunities. I believe the city has a moral obligation to care for citizens that cannot care for themselves, as well as the neighborhoods they live in. I believe true neighborhood revitalization will not occur until citizens have access to, and are motivated to obtain, education and training opportunities that prepare them for good paying jobs. I believe, and have demonstrated, that I am prepared and willing to take actions that support these statements.

Education: Legal Studies, B.A.

Work: Full-Time

Family: Yes

Why are you running for the Decatur City Council?

What drives my desire to seek re-election is the opportunity to meet with citizens to address their community concerns. It is also an honor and privilege to have the citizens support in taking actions that drive a better future for Decatur.

What are the three most pressing issues facing the city of Decatur that the city council must address during the next four years?

The most pressing issues facing Decatur are future budgets, the readiness of our workforce and the decline of many of our neighborhoods.

Budget: The 2023 budget adapted by the City Council is balanced, addresses short and long-term community needs, and takes a conservative approach to positioning the City to continue a gradual and healthy return from COVID-induced economic impacts, while dealing with anticipated recessionary forces. However, the budget does not significantly address all of the structural concerns needed to ensure future balanced budgets. It is important to note, the City is not the largest taxing body in Decatur. The City has intentionally held the line on property taxes since 2015 while many other taxing bodies have passed their operating costs on to the taxpayer by increasing their “needed” levy amount - resulting in higher property taxes.

Workforce: There is an urgent need to develop a more effective approach for preparing and enlarging the local workforce to meet regional workforce requirements and ensure that the energy, manufacturing, transportation, healthcare and other sectors are able to employ the workers they need. While Decatur is fortunate to have Richland Community College, Millikin University, and Workforce Investment Solutions, as well as others, our available and ready workforce numbers still fall short. In the fall of 2022, the City commissioned Key Strategic Group to conduct a Workforce Development Systems Assessment and Strategy and Implementation Plan for Decatur and Macon County. One of the key findings of that report was that our workforce development initiatives tend to be unintentionally disconnected and operate without a collective community-wide strategy or equity plan.

Neighborhoods: What were once attractive and well-maintained, mostly owner-occupied neighborhoods, now manifest blight. A significant number of properties in the urban core neighborhoods have transitioned to rentals, and in too many instances, adequate property investments for long-term maintenance have not been made. Without intervention, these neighborhoods will continue to decline. During my first term on council only 31 houses were demolished.

Over the past 4 years, with intentional and concentrated efforts, another 200 houses have been taken down. Neighborhood revitalization is the number one stated priority of the city council. However, there is evidence that blight continues to spread at a faster pace than dilapidated homes can be rehabbed or demolished. What actions, if any, can the city council take to get ahead of and reverse this decay?

It is not enough to demolish houses and expect neighborhoods to change. I have always said that Decatur will not have true neighborhood revitalization until more individuals are motivated and have access to good paying jobs.

The City will focus on the implementation of more aggressive code enforcement, property inspections, and other enforcement strategies to improve our housing stock. In addition, neighborhoods will need “catalyst” projects that are large and visible enough to spur improvements. Two catalyst projects already in the implementation stage include the Jasper Street Corridor and the Garfield School / Park projects.

The City should continue the owner-occupied housing and rental rehabilitation programs and collaborations with non-profits such as the Habitat for Humanity.

The 2023 city budget calls for spending $4 million in federal stimulus on neighborhood revitalization initiatives, including to fund the tearing down of 200 homes and owner- and renter-occupied home rehabilitation programs. However, these one-time funds will soon run out. How should the city fund these initiatives in the years ahead? Would you support a dedicated revenue stream? If so, what?

During the budget planning process, the council considers potential new revenue sources. In September 2021 the council approved a video gaming push-tax ordinance. The ordinance does not require that the revenues be dedicated to a specific government purpose, but the City Council, by resolution, can enact a policy directing 100% of these revenues to be dedicated for neighborhood revitalization initiatives. Other sources that have been discussed include Tax Increment Finance proceeds or new revenues such as rental inspection fees or the revenue from side lot and other surplus land sales.

Again, true neighborhood revitalization will not happen until individuals are gainfully employed.

How would you like to see the city address public safety issues?

The assumption embedded in this question is that the City is not addressing public safety issues and that is simply an inaccurate assumption. Our public safety organizations (police and fire departments and emergency medical services) are continuing to provide quality safety services to our citizens.

The Decatur Police Department (DPD) is employing new and different strategies and technologies to assist and enhance their abilities to suppress crime. For example, Flock Safety Cameras are commonly used to locate stolen vehicles, and to track and locate suspects in hit and run incidents. They are also useful in establishing a timeline in an incident. The cameras allow for cross-jurisdictional investigations to be completed in a shorter amount of time. DPD has also added Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) to its arsenal of equipment. This type of equipment can be used in situations where an officer’s life could be compromised.

The City has purchased and installed the Opticom IR platform on the fire apparatus vehicles. This platform communicates securely with an intersection’s traffic controller to gain a temporary right of way allowing faster and safer on-scene arrivals at fire and other emergencies.

In June 2022 when the City was notified that Decatur Ambulance Service would no longer operate, the City took immediate action to seek a new ambulance service for Decatur and surrounding communities.

As of the end of January, the Decatur Police Department had only 136 of its 148 budgeted positions filled. Even with actions like relaxing the residency requirement for officers and offering signing bonuses, recruitment remains a challenge. What additional actions can the council take to address the shortage of manpower in the police department?

Over the past 20-25 years Decatur has been fortunate to have an exceptional and seasoned police force. Our officers started their career with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) and stayed. But due to incidents in 2019 resulting in the demonization of police and the subsequent outcry to de-fund police, officers began leaving the force nationally in greater numbers.

While 148 positions is a budgeted number, and not a mandatory number, the City has found that recruiting police offers is increasingly challenging. The city has become more purposeful and targeted in its approach. We have instituted sign-on bonuses and made it easier for an officer to transfer laterally into DPD when coming from another law enforcement department. Currently there are 13 police recruits in either Field Training or at the Academy and only 1 retirement expected in March 2023. This brings the number of sworn police officer staffing to 145.

The City recognizes that retention of our officers is just as important as recruitment. In consideration of that, we worked collaboratively (outside of and after the contract negotiations) with the police union to alter the 2023 wage structure to include increases in pay and an additional 1% of the base pay being deposited into the employees deferred compensation account. The City has provided for a cash deposit equal to 80% of an annual employee-only health insurance premium into the employee’s health savings account for years of service starting at 24 years completed.

A 2021 city commissioned report found that more than $1 million worth of sediment seeps into Lake Decatur every year. The city has spent more than $1.8 million over the past three years on consulting fees with Springfield-based Northwater Consulting for planning and implementation of a strategy to protect the lake from erosion and sedimentation. Should the city continue to move down this path?

Yes, the City of Decatur should continue to go down this path to ensure that Decatur residents have access to clean and safe water for personal and domestic uses and that our largest employers have enough water for their production needs.

In February 2014 the City Council approved a contract with Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company to dredge Lake Decatur at a cost of $91 million. The dredging increased the Lake’s water capacity by 30%. It is imperative that the City protect this investment and our primary water source. The contract with Northwater Consulting produced a long-term plan for reducing the sediment and nutrient yields entering the Lake. Because the City had a long-term plan and implementation strategy(s) in place it was able to apply for and receive a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program in the amount of $9,883,117 to support the plan’s long-term activities. Most recently, the City hired a Watershed and Lake Manager and began the process of moving elements of the plan to that position which will reduce the fees spent with Northwater.

A groundbreaking ceremony was just held in Harristown for what will be the first cannabis dispensary in Macon County. The city of Decatur has opted out of allowing dispensaries and other cannabis-related businesses within city limits. Should the council reconsider these bans? Please explain.

There is a reason Illinois’ cannabis legislation is titled Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act (Act), (emphasis added to Tax Act). Revenues generated from the sale of cannabis go first to the administrative costs of 8 or so state agencies required to oversee the legalization of cannabis and the need to expunge the legal records of individuals convicted of previous cannabis infractions at or below the legal limit established by the Act. The remaining revenues are distributed as follows: 2% to the Drug Treatment Fund; 8% to the Local Government Distributive Fund for crime prevention and DUI prevention; 25% to the Criminal Justice Information Projects Fund for the Restore, Reinvest, and Renew Program; 20% to the Department of Human Services Community Services Fund to address substance abuse and prevention and mental health concerns; 10% to the Budget Stabilization Fund; and 35%, or any remaining balance, to the General Revenue Fund.

My opinion is that the drafters of the Act knew that legalization of cannabis would cause crime and substance abuse problems in communities and embedded a revenue scheme to try and address these issues, while shoring up the state’s General Revenue Fund.

I have consistently maintained my opposition to this measure because the revenue generated for Decatur (estimated at approximately $400,000) is not worth the potential crime and substance abuse problems. In addition, there is currently no majority support on the council for consideration of this topic.

Annual police and fire pension contributions continue to grow at levels Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said in December were "unsustainable" at their current trajectory. Over the years, city staff and elected officials have said that help is needed from Springfield to address the problem. This may be true, but that help has yet to arrive, at least in a fundamental way. If it doesn’t in the next four years, what actions should the council take to address this structural challenge in a way that is fair to first responders and reasonable for taxpayers?

Make no doubt about it, the City Council wants our first responders and employees to have good pensions when they retire. But the residents of Decatur should not expect property tax relief if the City and other taxing bodies cannot find a way to reduce the pension burden. The City has instituted Community Liaison Officers with the Decatur Police Department to perform department work outside of policing activities. The City is in a contracted battle with the Decatur Fire Department over the best way to handle fire inspection responsibilities that is different than the status quo. All of which were/have been met with significant resistance from the Departments labor representatives and the media.

As a City we need to think very differently and be supportive of changes that are outside of the status quo to make a real financial difference.

The disparities between Black and white Decatur residents in median income, home ownership rates, health outcomes and other quality of life topics remains significant. What policy actions would you like to see the city take to help address the economic and social divides that persist in the community?

John Lewis said “Our struggle is not the struggle of a day, a week, a month, or a year, it is the struggle of a lifetime.” Efforts to reduce economic and social divides does not fall solely to the City, and as such, we work consistently with all stakeholders in a coordinated approach. I have talked extensively about the City’s efforts in neighborhood revitalization activities which occur mostly in the inner neighborhoods. We continue collaborating with our workforce development partners to try and remove barriers to education and training so individuals have access to good paying work they enjoy. Among these organizations there is a commitment to value diversity as we know it is essential for a healthy and vibrant community. Change will not occur overnight, but we are taking small steps towards making a difference.

Some have suggested that, in an effort to be more representative of the whole community, the Decatur City Council transition from an at-large body to an aldermanic system. Would you support that?

In 2007 there was an effort to place on the ballot two questions asking Decatur voters if they wanted to change the council-manager form of government to an aldermanic form of government. Both questions failed to reach the ballot. I do not support an aldermanic system of government that, in my opinion, it divides the citizens into wards represented by an alderman whose only responsibility is to that ward – regardless of what is needed in other wards or the city collectively. As a councilwoman I carry the responsibility to the residents who live in the Old King’s Orchard neighborhood as well as the resident who live in the Bay Shore neighborhood.

What do you enjoy most about living in Decatur?

Decatur’s best assets are our residents! I have had a front row seat to watch Decatur change and evolve over many years and what I have observed is that our residents truly care about each other and are willing to put in the effort to effectuate positive change.