Name: Patrick McDaniel

Age: 74, born and raised in Decatur

Political Party: Decatur Municipality Elections have always been non-partisan

Education: Attended Decatur Public School District Elementary schools; United States Military Intelligence School, Fort Holibird, Maryland; Richland Community College; Sangamon State University; Northwestern University Traffic Institute

Work:

United States Army 1968-1971 Military Intelligence POW Interrogator Served in the with the 101st Airborne Division in the Vietnam War 1969-1970

Held a variety of management positions with local, regional, national companies, including as: Divisional Vice President Sales/Service with Sangamon, Inc./Service Advantage 1979-1997 Executive Director of the Macon County History Museum Complex 2005-2013 Decatur Tribune Newspaper as a reporter/photographer 2003-2011 Decatur City Councilman/Mayor Pro-Tem/Liquor Control Commissioner 2011-2021



Family: Single

Why are you running for Decatur City Council?

With my chosen campaign slogan, “Planning for Decatur’s future while also working to make the community better today”, I am running again for a position on the Decatur City Council to serve the citizens and local businesses to be their voice on the council and to work with them, other council members and city staff to build on our communities strengths to make Decatur an even better place to live and work.

What are the three most pressing Issues facing the City?

1. Reducing crime in the community/dealing with local street gangs

2. The city’s declining and ageing population

3. Additional Economic Development to attract new industries and businesses to create better paying jobs for the city’s present and future labor force.

If any actions can the city council take to get ahead of and reverse the neighborhood decay?

Create new programs to encourage homeowner and renter’s pride in their individual homes and neighborhoods

Create new inner-city financially sound homeownership programs for citizens

Create new incentive programs funded through from the city and private investment to build affordable housing within the inner-city neighborhoods

Would you support a dedicated revenue stream when federal stimulus funds have ended?

Yes I would support a dedicated city revenue fund that would be funded by the city from the City’s General Fund, private business funds, and with both state and federal grants.

How would you like to see the city address public safety issues?

The council must take public safety issues head-on by creating a city “blue ribbon commission” that would consist of members from local law enforcement agencies, business leaders, citizens, local educators, local clergy and outside experts on crime prevention.

The commission’s main task would be to hold various town meetings throughout the community to receive public input on solutions to reduce local community crime with commission members using that information gathered to create a “blueprint” for the City Council to review and take action on.

What additional actions can the council take to address the shortage of manpower in the police department?

The problem in filling the ranks in the Decatur Police Department is a major problem that almost all law enforcement agencies around the country have been facing for several years.

City staff keeps members of the city council appraised of what the Police Department Administration is doing to find applicants who are in short supply with other Central Illinois city also offering sign-up bonuses as does the Decatur Police Department.

It would help if the Illinois General Assembly would pass more friendly law enforcement legislation that would encourage potential applicants to sign-up instead of recent legislation that has been passed that not only is driving current police officers to leave law enforcement but discourages potential new law enforcement applicants from applying for positions with the Decatur Police Department.

Should the city continue to protect the lake from erosion and sedimentation?

Absolutely! The city has spent millions of dollars collected from citizens and local businesses through higher water usage rates to fund the city’s multi-year dredging project to supply the long -term water needs of the community. City funds spent with consulting firms and other water conservation agencies are well spent.

With such a large and expensive project to undertake by the city to control and stop tons of sediment coming from thousands of farm land upstream along miles of the Sangamon River tributary from flowing into Lake Decatur the city needs to partner with as many local governments, Farm Bureaus, and Soil Conservation agencies along the river route to get them involved in the planning and contributing financially to the project because they will also benefit from the city project.

Should the council reconsider the ban on allowing a cannabis dispensary in Decatur?

Having chaired or co-chaired the Decatur Drug Free Coalition for five years where members studied the issues and problems that arose in other cities and states around the country who allowed legal recreational cannabis dispensaries to open. I stand on my original vote several years ago not to allow a legal recreational dispensary in Decatur. If I am elected I will support having a legal medical cannabis dispensary.

What actions should the council take to address the structural challenge over Police and Fire Pensions In a way that is fair to first responders and reasonable for taxpayers?

First I want to say that the city’s first responders are certainly well deserving of their city pensions that they have worked hard for and that the City of Decatur is legally obligated to see that the first responders receive their pensions when they retire.

This serious financial budget issue confronting the City of Decatur is also confronting a majority of other Illinois city governments.

For many years the city has kept its portion of its annual Property Tax Levy rate very low to ease the tax burden on citizens but in doing so the city has had to dip into the City’s General Fund to make up for the funding shortfall in the annual Property Tax revenue receipts which funds the first responders annual pension funding obligations. The City Manager recently was quoted in an H & R newspaper article that the city would have to raise the city’s annual Property Tax Levy up to 16% annually to fully fund annual pension obligation. Neither the city manager nor the present or future council members would relish doing that.

The city does not control the first responder’s pension rate that they receive. All pension rate increases are voted on and approved my members of the Illinois General Assembly with no state funds being sent to help fund the city’s pension obligations.

The challenge for the city is how does the city raise its annual Property Tax Levy to fully fund the pension obligation without causing taxpayers to riot in the street? There is no way the State of Illinois is going to help; the state can hardly pay its own pension obligations.

The Illinois General Assembly could pass legislation banning legislators from taking campaign funds from state Police and Fire Fighters Unions who ask the legislators for pension increases but that isn’t going to happen.

What policy actions would you like to see the city take to help address the economic and social divides that persist in the community?

Past city policy adoptions and programs to help low income citizens were developed by the city council when I was a former city councilmember. I encouraged the funding of home ownership, workforce investment, and business start-ups with the city working with local banks and other local agencies.

I supported the city working with the local public school district, Richland Community College and the local Workforce Investment Agency to develop new training employment programs that would train all local citizens for the skills needed for local job openings, but citizens had to step up to take advantage of the educational and training programs to better their lives.

Would I support the City Council moving to an aldermanic system?

I have studied the pros and cons of the different forms of municipal governments in Illinois and have come to the conclusion that the City of Decatur’s Council –Manager form of government where council members are elected-at-large is the best represented form of government for community citizens because of the city’s population size.

What do you enjoy most about living in Decatur?

I returned to my hometown Decatur after serving in the Vietnam War to start a new phase in my life. I not only had family and friends still living in the community but I found that Decatur was not only a great place to grow up in but also to grow old in. It offered plenty of opportunities for me to start a new career, further my educational pursuits, and to enjoy all the city’s entertainment activities that were available to me, and it still does for families and young people who want to call Decatur home.

What else would you like to share about yourself with voters?

I bring to the table as a candidate for the Decatur City Council ten years of experiences as a former city council member where I worked with citizens, the business community, my fellow council members and city staff to build on Decatur’s great assets and work together to tackle the issues that confronted the community using common sense and a realistic approach.

I will continue to take the time as a councilman to listen to citizens as I did before to hear their thoughts on how to better the city for the present and for the future while coming up with solutions to solve the new challenges that the community may face in the present and in the future.