Mid-term election turnout steady in Macon County

DECATUR — Martin Boehm votes in every election.

“There's a lot of important factors that are involved today with everything that's going on,” Boehm said. “I vote every time, every election. I think it's part of our American duty.”

Turnout at local polling places was steady on Tuesday, though voters didn't have to stand in line.

Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner had received approximately 11,000 early voting and mail-in ballots by Election Day. “That was a pretty good turnout,” he said. “But the polling places are also reporting a steady stream of voters. For a midterm, that’s a good turnout.”

According to Tanner, four years ago during the same midterm election, approximately 40,000 votes were counted. “But it’s lower than presidential election,” he said. “Presidential is always the highest turnout.”

The Macon County ballots have a few races that have been of interest to voters, Tanner said. Judges, state senators and state representatives can draw people to vote. “We’re seeing a lot of turnout in those polling places,” Tanner said. “But some areas that don’t have much contested races are still seeing a turnout.”

Tanner also credits Tuesday’s unseasonably warm weather for a higher number of voters. “If it rains, snows, anything like that, it can really suppress the turnout,” he said.

Forsyth Community Center had better than steady turnout, with parking at a premium and every voting booth occupied in the midafternoon.

Charlie Morris has a 7-year-old who's been walking around the house for several days talking about how important it is to vote, and though Morris would have voted anyway, his child's interest in the election reminded him why he votes, he said.

“It kind of sparked me, reminded me that even though it's a mid-term that mid-terms are important and to come and vote,” he said.

Cheri Smith and her twin sister voted together at St. John's Lutheran Church.

“What's important to me today is, I believe, women's rights, and getting our state back on track,” Smith said. “It's taking a little bit of time, but we're getting there slowly but surely. I know taxes are a little bit high right now, but we've got to pull ourselves out and we're slowly but surely doing that. I see change coming. I see the roads being fixed now, whereas I wasn't seeing that before with our previous governors. And that's what I'm looking for, is progress and change.”

Halfway through Election Day, Joel Winick said he had few opportunities to rest. As an election judge stationed at Maranatha Church, Winick assisted voters during the final step entering their ballots into the voting machine. “I’ve barely had a chance to sit down,” he said. “Because then I’ve got to bounce right back up.”

Macon County’s south side polling place had a steady stream of voters throughout the day with nearly 1,400 people turning out to vote by the middle of the day. The midterm general election is popular with Macon County voters, but not as much as the general election when a president is on the ballot, according to the election judges. “But this election is of great interest,” Winick said.

Bob Cocker and his co-workers at the South Wheatland Township Hall in Elwin were also busy. “At times we had people in line waiting to get into the voting booth,” he said. “It hasn’t been like that here in the past, other than presidential years.”

The judges said they were amazed by the turnout of voters at the polling places. “With all of the early voting and all of the mail-in voting, to see it this busy, we were surprised,” Cocker said.