Millikin Heights to sponsor Decatur City Council candidates forum

DECATUR — The Millikin Heights neighborhood is sponsoring a city council candidates forum at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, via Zoom.
The link to the Zoom meeting will be available on the website, www.millikinheights.org beginning at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
All six candidates have confirmed their participation: Ed Culp, David Horn, Jacob Jenkins, Chuck Kuhle, Marty Watkins and Will Wetzel.
Topics will include neighborhood revitalization, economic development and leadership style, and each candidate will be given two minutes to answer each question. All Decatur voters are encouraged to view the Zoom meeting.
