INTERACTIVE: Missed Tuesday election numbers? Here's a wrap of the 2020 primary election

DECATUR — Democratic primary voters in Macon County broke hard for former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday, mirroring statewide results that saw him defeat progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders.
There were 7,714 Democratic ballots cast. Of those, Biden claimed 64% of the vote, while Sanders earned just shy of 30%. Republicans cast 7,609 votes for president, overwhelmingly choosing incumbent President Donald Trump over opponent Roque De La Fuente, who got 210 votes.
Early ballots were up nearly by nearly 1,000 compared to last year’s consolidated elections in Macon County. There were 3,983 early votes cast by mail and at the polls and that number will likely increase over the next two weeks while staff continues to process absentee ballots. Mail-in ballots and early in-person votes in the 2018 primary totaled 3,012.
Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner, speaking after the polls closed Tuesday, said while they can’t be certain, the increase was likely due to the coronavirus outbreak. As of March 2, the county had 731 early votes. By the following Monday, there were 1,388 early votes and 19 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state. Tanner declined to comment for this story and did not provide the total number of ballots cast in Macon County on Tuesday.
The Macon County state’s attorney race ended in Scott Rueter’s favor with nearly 56% of the votes. His opponent, Philip Tibbs, ended the night with 44% of the votes.
As the Republican state’s attorney candidate, Rueter in the November election will face Democrat Tammara “Tammy” Wagoner, a Piatt County Assistant State’s Attorney. Current Macon County State’s Attorney Democrat Jay Scott is retiring after his second term in office.
Betsy Dirksen Londrigan will again face U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, for the 13th Congressional seat. Londrigan defeated Stefanie Smith with 76% of the votes in Macon County. Davis beat Londrigan in the November 2018 election by .08% of the votes after she won the crowded five-way primary earlier that year. Londrigan said one of her focuses is healthcare.
Mount Zion resident Sherry Doty carried the race for Macon County circuit clerk Republican candidates with an end result of 69.75% of the votes while Jennifer Yborra ended with about 31%. Barring a late addition by the Democratic party, Doty will replace Lois Durbin, who decided not to seek re-election.
It was a close race for the two available District 5 Macon County Board spots on the November ballot. They were claimed by Republicans Jeffrey Entler and Debra Kraft. Kraft, the incumbent, had over 38% of the votes, Entler had about 35%, and Hubert Murray ended with 27%. Democrat Jennifer McMillin was uncontested in the primary.
Kevin Greenfield, District 7 incumbent, beat Ed Yoder. Greenfield ended with 62% of the votes, Yoder had 38%.
Voters participated in multiple nonbinding referendums, several of which related to cannabis sales. Decatur Township and Maroa voters approved propositions on the sale of recreational cannabis, while voters in Blue Mound and Warrensburg disapproved.
Ballots in Blue Mound, Decatur Township, Maroa-Forsyth and Warrensburg included cannabis-related referenda. The propositions do not legally require action by local governments. The Decatur City Council has already voted against the sale of recreational cannabis within city limits among other measures related to cannabis businesses.
Ballots cast for the Decatur Township’s referendum on cannabis sales totaled 5,695 of which 62% approved and almost 38% voted no.
Maroa had three questions: whether to allow a cannabis dispensing organization; whether to allow a cannabis grower or cultivation center; and whether to allow a cannabis infuser, processor or transport organization.
A total of 475 votes were counted for the referendum on allowing cannabis dispensaries. There were 52% in favor of dispensaries and about 48% voted against it.
The referendum on cultivation centers received 52% approval votes.
The proposition on cannabis infuser/processor/transport organization was close and came down to 50.11% of voters in favor and 49.89% against the measure.
Warrensburg had two: whether to allow a cannabis dispensing organization; and whether to allow cannabis support organizations such as growers, infusers, transportation and storage centers.
Challengers of referendum on cannabis dispensaries defeated those in favor with 56% of the votes. The proposition on cannabis support organizations also failed with 56% of voters saying they were not in favor.
Blue Mound’s cannabis dispensary referendum also failed with 56% voting against it.
Other propositions included one in Maroa-Forsyth to issue a $33 million bond to build a new middle school attached to the high school in Maroa, and demolish the existing building. The school district includes residents of both Macon and DeWitt counties. Supporters represented 57% of the votes.
Maroa-Forsyth Superintendent John Ahlemeyer said a timeline for moving forward on the middle school project can't be finalized yet, thanks to the coronavirus situation and other factors. The school board has to wait until the election results are canvassed, and will plan to accept those results at the April 4 meeting.
Tentative plans are to collect input from students, parents and staff before proceeding with architectural designs. The hope is to be ready to put the project out for bids in December, with construction to begin in March or April of 2021 and occupancy in fall 2023, but even that is still tentative.
“All of that is pretty fluid, thanks to what's going on in the world right now,” he said.
Tuesday night’s key races:
