'Mockery of our Constitution': Macon County party leaders, residents react to Trump impeachment

Speaking ahead of the House vote on Wednesday, Decatur residents had mixed feelings on the potential impeachment of the country's 45th president.

While the issue has become polarizing for many, Matthew Snoder of Decatur said he feels neutral after watching U.S. House hearings in recent weeks.

“It seems it's become a debate over the same way you would talk about sports, like my team versus your team type thing,” said Snoder, 30. “It's weird to see Republicans, who claim to be constitutionalist, kind of ignore the Constitution in the face of their team losing, whereas Democrats, who seem to approach a more progressive liberal take, cling onto the Constitution, which is something they don't often do in the face of more progressive ideals.”

Catherine Stanford said action should be taken against the president and that he should be impeached. Stanford, a longtime Decatur resident, said no U.S. citizen should be above the law.