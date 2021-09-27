Moore Wolfe elected president of statewide municipal association

DECATUR — Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe has been elected president of the Illinois Municipal League, a statewide association that lobbies on behalf of communities around the state on a variety of issues.

During an annual business meeting held Saturday in Chicago, group members unanimously elected Moore Wolfe to serve a one-year term.

“The Illinois Municipal League has been at the forefront of educating, advocating for and empowering municipal officials for more than one hundred years,” Moore Wolfe said in a news release. “I am honored to have been elected by my peers to lead this organization and continue to address the critical issues that we face in our communities on a daily basis.”

Moore Wolfe has been on the Illinois Municipal League’s board of directors since 2017 and has served as its first vice president since September 2020.

Moore Wolfe has served as mayor of Decatur since 2015. Prior to that, she served as a member of the city council from 2009 to 2015. She is the executive director of Philanthropy, Advocacy and Community Relations at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur.

