DECATUR — Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and three candidates elected to the city council earlier this month will be sworn in to new four-year terms Monday.
Decatur's mayor since 2015, Moore Wolfe ran unopposed for reelection in the April 4 city election. Incumbent council members Dennis Cooper and Lisa Gregory were also reelected. And rejoining the council is Pat McDaniel, who previously served from 2011 to 2021.
The three were the top vote-getters in a four-person field. Gregory secured 3,609 votes, or 27.8%, McDaniel got 3,382, or 26.1% and Cooper won 3,147 votes, or 24.3%. The odd man out was Macon County Board member Karl Coleman, who got 2,826 votes, 21.8%, according to certified results from the Macon County Clerk's office. Voter turnout was just under 13%.
Also remaining on the council are Ed Culp, David Horn and Chuck Kuhle, who were elected to four-year terms in 2021.
Once the new council is organized here's some of what they will consider on Monday:
- Finalizing the scope of the Oakland and Grand Area Sewer Separation project. The area has been identified by the city as high-priority due to a long history of wet weather backups.
In October, the council approved a $829,600 professional services agreement with Texas-based AECOM Technical Services for design work.
It will separate storm sewers north of U.S. 36. But left undecided at the time was whether to pursue a complete separation south of there, which would require the building of a large storm sewer across Fairview Park that would discharge storm water directly to Stevens Creek, or to construct a large storm water detention lagoon near U.S. 36 to hold rainwater until it could be discharged back into the combined sewers in Fairview Park.
After consultations with various agencies and cost gap between the two options being shrunk from $3 million to about $500,000, city staff has recommended moving forward with a complete separation.
The predominant cause of basement backups in the area are the combined sewers where both sanitary sewage and storm water are carried in the same pipe.
- Giving city manager Scot Wrighton the authority to execute an agreement with Springfield-based Having-a-Ball Productions for event management services for the city's Centennial Lake Fest celebration in July.
The festival, slated for July 7-9, will celebrate the 100th nbirthday of Lake Decatur. The tentative budget is set at $128,000. Costs are being covered by the Staley Family Foundation.
