In October, the council approved a $829,600 professional services agreement with Texas-based AECOM Technical Services for design work.

It will separate storm sewers north of U.S. 36. But left undecided at the time was whether to pursue a complete separation south of there, which would require the building of a large storm sewer across Fairview Park that would discharge storm water directly to Stevens Creek, or to construct a large storm water detention lagoon near U.S. 36 to hold rainwater until it could be discharged back into the combined sewers in Fairview Park.

After consultations with various agencies and cost gap between the two options being shrunk from $3 million to about $500,000, city staff has recommended moving forward with a complete separation.

The predominant cause of basement backups in the area are the combined sewers where both sanitary sewage and storm water are carried in the same pipe.