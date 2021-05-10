 Skip to main content
Moore Wolfe to participate in virtual conversation at SIU's Paul Simon Public Policy Institute
At its simplest form, municipal elections can make a difference in one's life.

CARBONDALE — Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe will participate in a virtual conversation with the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University Carbondale Wednesday afternoon. 

According to the event description, Moore Wolfe will be joined by institute executive director John Shaw for a discussion about her career in economic development and politics and the challenges Decatur has faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The free, virtual event is part of the institute's "Meet the Mayor" series. 

“Mayor Moore Wolfe is a determined, respected and creative leader of an important Illinois community,” Shaw said. “We are eager to learn more about her highly successful career in economic development, politics and government, as well as the important work she has done to revitalize Decatur.”

The institute, named after the late U.S. Sen. Paul Simon, D-Ill., is a non-partisan, non-profit organization focused on making a lasting difference in society by addressing pressing issues of society at the time, according to its website. 

Those interested in watching the virtual event, which begins at 2 p.m., go to paulsimoninstitute.siu.edu and click on the events tab. 

