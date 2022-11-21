Moore Wolfe, two Decatur council candidates file petitions for 2023 election

DECATUR — Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and two candidates for Decatur City Council filed their petitions for the 2023 municipal elections Monday morning.

The once-every-two-year spectacle, just a couple weeks removed from state and federal elections, is the formal kickoff to municipal campaign season.

Moore Wolfe, 62, appointed mayor in 2015 and subsequently elected twice, was the first candidate in line, submitting nearly double the 85 signatures necessary for placement on the ballot.

Since Moore Wolfe was the only mayoral candidate present when the city clerk's office opened at 8 a.m., her name will appear first on the ballot.

"I love my job," Moore Wolfe said. "There are a lot of things that I still want to get accomplished. And hopefully I'll get to be a part of making it happen."

Also filing Monday morning were Councilman Dennis Cooper, who was appointed in 2021 to replace former Councilman Rodney Walker, and Macon County Board member Karl Coleman, who is also the chair of the Macon County Democratic Party.

Cooper, 70, a retired Illinois Department of Corrections official, said he is seeking a full term to continue the council's work on neighborhood revitalization, attracting new businesses to town and addressing crime.

"Decatur once was a flourishing city. And we're now starting to see more companies putting money back into our town and they're coming back and bringing industries to our town again," Cooper said. "And that's what I want to continue with. As well as bringing down our crime, getting enough police officers on the force and continuing with new technology that will help bring the crime levels down."

Coleman, who was just reelected to a four-year term on the Macon County Board two weeks ago, said he would bring "a youthful perspective" to the council along with experience across various levels of government.

The 24-year-old, in addition to being a county board member and local Democratic party chair, serves as chief of staff for state Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield.

But with Democrats in the minority on the county board, a position made worse following the first election under a Republican gerrymandered map, Coleman said a council run would be "the best use of my time.

"Obviously, the county board situation was difficult... with a 13-8 majority for the Republican caucus currently," Coleman said. "It was difficult to get some of the things that Macon County residents feel like they need to get done. I felt maybe being on the city council would provide me a better position to get some of that work done."

The new county board has a 12-3 split with Republicans still in the majority.

Since anyone in line at 8 a.m. is technically considered first, Coleman and Cooper will be entered into a lottery to determine who will receive the coveted first spot on the ballot in the race for city council.

By the same token, those who file after 4 p.m. next Monday will be entered into a lottery for the last spot on the ballot. Those drawings will be held Dec. 7, said Decatur City Clerk Kim Althoff.

The only municipal races up next year are mayor and three of six city council seats. If more than four candidates file for mayor or more than 12 file for city council, a primary election – to be held Feb. 28 – would be triggered. The consolidated election will be held April 4.

As of 11:30 a.m., no other candidates have filed.

However, Councilwoman Lisa Gregory said she planned to submit petitions sometime Monday.

And former Councilman Pat McDaniel, speaking with Herald & Review outside the Decatur Civic Center on Monday morning, said he is running for council again after encouragement from some former constituents.

"We'll see what happens," McDaniel, who served from 2011 to 2021, said. "I want to be a voice as I've always been for Decatur residents and make sure that our government is running efficiently and we're using our taxpayer money wisely."

McDaniel, 74, said he was still collecting signatures and would file later in the week or next Monday.

So far, incumbents Cooper and Gregory and challengers Coleman and McDaniel are competing for three open seats. Incumbent Councilman Bill Faber announced earlier this month that he is not seeking reelection.

No challengers have emerged thus far to challenge Moore Wolfe, who was appointed the city's first female mayor in 2015 following the sudden death of Mayor Mike McElroy.

She was subsequently elected in 2017, defeating challenger John Philips 53% to 47%, and reelected in 2019, besting Councilman David Horn and Jacob Jenkins with 49% in a three-way contest.

Horn confirmed to Herald & Review in October that, after some consideration, he would not challenge Moore Wolfe again.

In Decatur, the mayor's vote holds equal weight to that of other council members. But, the mayor has historically served an important role as the symbolic leader of the city.

If Moore Wolfe is reelected, it would put her on course to become the longest-serving mayor in Decatur history. Former Mayor Jim Rupp served from 1967 to 1977 and former Mayor Gary K. Anderson served from 1983 to 1992.