Moore Wolfe unopposed for reelection after two challengers tossed from ballot

DECATUR — Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe is now unopposed in her race for re-election after two challengers were tossed Monday morning from the April 2023 municipal ballot.

A three-person panel unanimously sustained objections filed against mayoral candidates Abeer Motan and Mary Williams that put both below the 85 signature threshold required for placement on the ballot.

As a result, Moore Wolfe, 62, appears all-but-certain to be elected to another term that would put her on course to be the city's longest-serving mayor.

In an interview with Herald & Review on Monday afternoon, Moore Wolfe said she was "not disappointed that I don't have to raise money because fundraising is a challenge," but that she still plans to be "very accessible to the public" during the campaign.

"The main thing is it allows me to focus primarily on the work of the city and not just the work of the campaign and the city at the same time," Moore Wolfe said.

She was appointed the city's first female mayor in 2015 following the sudden death of Mayor Mike McElroy. She was subsequently elected in 2017, defeating challenger John Philips 53% to 47%, and reelected in 2019, besting Councilman David Horn and Jacob Jenkins with 49% in a three-way contest.

Four years later, Moore Wolfe faced only nominal opposition from Motan and Williams, both first-time candidates. Horn, whose council seat isn't up this cycle, passed on another open shot at the top job while Jenkins filed to run for Decatur school board.

Motan and Williams' petitions were challenged by Phil Romano, chief operating officer of the eponymous construction company. Another challenge to Motan's petitions was filed by Decatur resident Jacob Hamm.

"I think Phil's just an outstanding citizen in the community and if a person is going to run for mayor, which is the leader of the community, the least they can do is file a petition that's legally appropriate," attorney Ed Flynn, who represented Romano, told Herald & Review after the hearing. "And in both cases, these petitions were severely lacking."

Williams did not appear at the hearing, held in the city council chambers.

Motan, a regular presence at council meetings, accused objectors and members of the panel, which included City Clerk Kim Althoff, Councilwoman Lisa Gregory and retired Judge A.G. Webber, of conspiring to keep her off the ballot.

She did not challenge the specific objections, which included common errors such as signatures from voters who were not registered at the listed address.

Instead, she questioned the connections of the objectors and panel members to a seemingly random array of public officials. She provided no evidence to back up her claims, which appeared baseless on their face.

Moore Wolfe, who normally would have served on the panel that hears objections in municipal races, recused herself due to the conflict.

Neither the mayor nor her campaign objected to her opponents' petitions.

Flynn said that Romano "lives near the mayor" but that he acted on his own in deciding to object to the petitions of Moore Wolfe's challengers.

"He just pointed out to the mayor that he thought the petitions were inadequate and that's what led to his objections," Flynn said.

Phil Romano's brother, Tony, the president of Romano Co., contributed $1,250 to Moore Wolfe's campaign in the runup to the 2017 election and $250 prior to the 2019 election, according to campaign finance records.

Moore Wolfe's reported $3,150 in her campaign account as of Sept. 30. She raised more than $40,000 before the 2017 election and nearly $20,000 prior to the 2019 election.

Under the city's council-manager form of government, the role of mayor is part-time with most of the day-to-day decision-making power ceded to an appointed city manager.

In Decatur, the mayor's vote holds equal weight to that of other council members. But, the mayor has historically served an important role as the symbolic leader of the city.

There are four candidates for three city council seats: current council members Dennis Cooper and Lisa Gregory, former Councilman Pat McDaniel and Macon County Board member Karl Coleman.

None of their petitions were challenged.

Asked about the lack of competition in city elections, Moore Wolfe said it was "somewhat surprising" given the interest shown in past elections, but speculated that some people are "a little burnt out on politics."

"It's harder than ever to put your name out there and step up to the plate to run for office — primarily because there are so many ways for people to comment that may not be fair," Moore Wolfe said. "I think social media has done a disservice to people who want to run for public office."

The election is April 4.

