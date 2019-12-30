4 more property owners told their Decatur land is being annexed

The Herald & Review reported that Kuhle and Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe cited the Howard G. Buffett Foundation's $60 million drug treatment and social services campus when explaining their reasoning for voting against having the businesses.

The campus north of downtown includes multiple facilities devoted to rehabilitation for those addicted to opioids and other drugs and is being funded by the private foundation of former Macon County Sheriff Howard Buffett, who also has provided $500,000 to the Decatur Police Department to pay for an officer focused on arresting drivers impaired by cannabis.

(Buffett​ is a son of investor Warren Buffett, CEO of the holding company Berkshire Hathawa​y. The company's newspaper division since June 2018 has been managed by Lee Enterprises Inc., the parent company of the Herald & Review.)

Kuhle on Sept. 30 compared the amount of money that recreational cannabis taxes could bring to Decatur with an estimated $125 million donated by Buffett's foundation over the years. Recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois starting Wednesday.

Decatur resident Jacob Jenkins during the public comment portion of Monday's meeting said that "it is clear that our city has developed a dependency on the benevolent, bountiful blessings of a billionaire."