Moultrie County clerk resigns

SULLIVAN — Moultrie County Clerk Georgia England has resigned, the clerk's office confirmed Friday.

England, a Democrat, resigned during Thursday's county board meeting, effective immediately. Her term had been set to conclude in November, and she had previously decided not to run for reelection.

Chief Deputy Clerk Pam Wittkowski will be responsible for the day-to-day functions of the office until an interim county clerk is appointed or elected, Moultrie County State's Attorney Tracy Weaver said Friday.

Weaver said she has no definitive date for when an interim clerk will be appointed but that the county board has, by law, 60 days from the date of resignation to fill the office.

The appointment of an interim county clerk would happen in open session at a county board meeting, Weaver added. Whoever may be appointed would serve until the expiration of England’s term at the end of November.

England’s resignation follows a razor-thin primary race between Republican candidates Lisa Ozier and Linda S. Qualls in the June 28 election. According to the county clerk office’s poll results, Qualls came out on top with 1,393 votes, but Ozier trailed by only four votes.

England could not immediately be reached for comment as of Friday evening.