Mount Pulaski under water order after tests show high nitrate levels

MOUNT PULASKI — Mount Pulaski is under a drinking-water order because of high nitrate levels, an issue especially problematic for babies younger than 6 months old and for the elderly.

Bottled water for families with those age groups is available at City Hall, according to a statement issued by the city. Water users should continue with the restrictions until the nitrate level returns to normal levels.

Water sample results received Dec. 26 showed nitrate levels of 11 milligrams per liter, which is higher than the maximum contaminant level of 10 milligrams per liter.

Babies who drink water containing high levels of nitrate could become seriously ill or die. If babies are short of breath or exhibit signs of "blue baby syndrome," get medical help immediately.

Water, juice and formula for that age group should not be prepared with tap water. Use bottled water or other water low in nitrates.

Boiling tap water makes the problem worse, because the nitrates can become concentrated when the water evaporates. The same issue occurs when freezing, filtering or letter water stand.

Nitrates can come from natural, industrial or agricultural causes, including septic systems and runoff.

