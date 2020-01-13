Mount Pulaski water order lifted; nitrate levels improve
Mount Pulaski water order lifted; nitrate levels improve

MOUNT PULASKI — Nitrate levels have returned to regular levels in Mount Pulaski, which has been under a drinking-water order since Dec. 31.

High nitrate levels are especially problematic for babies younger than 6 months old and for the elderly.

The town is continuing to monitor the levels. Previously, families with those age groups were asked to use bottled water.

Water sample results received Dec. 26 showed nitrate levels of 11 milligrams per liter, which is higher than the maximum contaminant level of 10 milligrams per liter. 

Boiling tap water makes the problem worse, because the nitrates can become concentrated when the water evaporates. The same issue occurs when freezing, filtering or letting water stand.

Nitrates can come from natural, industrial or agricultural causes, including septic systems and runoff.

