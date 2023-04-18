Munsterman told the Herald & Review the past few months have been a “big transition” for the department.
“I am grateful to have an amazing team,” Munsterman said. “We have an amazing group of leaders in this building, and they truly make my job. They help me every single day, and so I feel very blessed to have them. So I look forward to leading the health department and continuing the great work that's already been done.”
The process of hiring a new public health administrator has been “pretty lengthy,” said Board of Health President Mark Scranton. Over 25 candidates applied, he said, but Munsterman’s application stood out from the pack.
“We’ve been very, very impressed with Lindsey's performance since she took over as interim administrator, and she's shown great leadership,” Scranton said. “And we look for great things for the health department for the future with her. So, we’re very happy about being able to make this decision tonight.”
Now that her position is more permanent, Munsterman said she hopes to spend more time looking into programs offered by other county health departments that could potentially be introduced in Macon County.
“We're looking forward to the future,” she said.
Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11.
The Macon County Board of Health hears updates from Interim Public Health Administrator Lindsey Munsterman during its April meeting on Thursday. Board members approved Munsterman as the county's permanent administrator later in the evening.