DECATUR – After nearly three months, Macon County has a new public health administrator.

But things won’t be changing too much at the health department.

The Macon County Board of Health voted unanimously Tuesday to remove the interim tag from Lindsey Munsterman's title, making her Macon County’s public health administrator.

Munsterman has served in her interim position since January 31. She was appointed from within the health department following the resignation of former administrator Brandi Binkley earlier that month.

Munsterman told the Herald & Review the past few months have been a “big transition” for the department.

“I am grateful to have an amazing team,” Munsterman said. “We have an amazing group of leaders in this building, and they truly make my job. They help me every single day, and so I feel very blessed to have them. So I look forward to leading the health department and continuing the great work that's already been done.”

The process of hiring a new public health administrator has been “pretty lengthy,” said Board of Health President Mark Scranton. Over 25 candidates applied, he said, but Munsterman’s application stood out from the pack.

“We’ve been very, very impressed with Lindsey's performance since she took over as interim administrator, and she's shown great leadership,” Scranton said. “And we look for great things for the health department for the future with her. So, we’re very happy about being able to make this decision tonight.”

Now that her position is more permanent, Munsterman said she hopes to spend more time looking into programs offered by other county health departments that could potentially be introduced in Macon County.

“We're looking forward to the future,” she said.

Interesting things people found in our archives The Craft Shop Decatur Dental Parlors On next Musical Club program Star of Hope Mausoleum Learns about baseball at 90 A recent happy family reunion Miss Sarah Imobden's pupils representing Puritan characters MacArthur High School students Franchise businesses in Decatur Police seek suspects in slayings of pair The Galaxies Pana German evangelical church remodeled and dedicated on Sunday slated to go on trial for Stoll kidnapping Dan Barry Pastime Park, near Kenney, offers picnic attractions on historic trading site Sages slowly rediscover success Would have been 100 in two years Street scene - July, 1942 Bit O'Broadway near an Army post Al Capone is Alcatraz "Problem Boy" Taken at state music convention in Taylorville last week Three die in Sidney crash of car, train Fighting back against the odds Susanne Rigsby is married in Kansas City Reds triumph 63-62 Style show Moose give $500 to park Leaders at Monticello Farmers-Merchants Banquet Senior citizens counted Adolph A. Brooks Officers of the Decatur Acquatic League What an embarrassing moment for the actress An inner tube ride Wanted: New Owner Miss Ruth Bible Walking's a memory for Decatur's 'Abe' Decatur resident ran for president twice Recent bride of serviceman Only 14 arrests for drunkenness Decatur Mattress Factory Facing critical game today September 28, 1917 Edelweiss Poland China hogs Ice cream plant new hot spot Millikin A Capella choir gives concert today Boy, 6, held in chains Dixon Springs Illinois Terminal Pilot, 1917 plane missing Leigh gets award Red Cross manager resigns Mrs. Quayle heads Woman's Council 400 Block N. Water St. Resumes fligh Step saver Son of slave, former judge Pana keeps an optic on Mike Honest cycles Staley elects Stanhope group vice president Sailors get chest x-rays at training center Jim Marker Getting in trim for city tournament Pana man quizzed in three bank robberies Ruth hits 600th homer Piggly Wiggly Rocky treasure Ernest Minnis Finet gives Westville edge over Mt. Pulaski Talk over tiller Fair preparation, judging under way Mrs. Mack VanDeventer Mrs. Anna Thompson Mother's helper Don't expect a close shave here Wabic goes into operation Clinton GI Dies in Action Small School 'Big Six' Storms to 150-5 Record Accurate Shooting a 'Must' for Millikin Train aficionados watch history fall I'll show you the town School was home Meeting Camp Sangamo Etta Merris Yacht Club gives show Harrison Aldridge acquainted with the "Woman of Mystery" Mr and Mrs. Forrest R. Edwards and daughter Beverly Solemn moment Christmas Dance Chairman Grave awaits Moweaqua mine victim Gasoline truck driver dies in Logan crash Chanute Field Boxing Team here Friday Macon Metals is thriving 7 children of original Bridgman family Accomplished horsewoman visits Decatur relatives for winter Decatur solider helps find million dollars British bride arrives this weekend T-Town throws a party for champs Arts Council 10 and growing MacArthur's Corley Lee and Stephen Decatur's Shalin Bond Get your photographic greeting cards Mo Dampeer Grand Opening of Hobby House Senator at rail fair Fire destroys Langleyville elevator Summer theater lasted a year Japanese armada smashed at Rabaul 3 killed in separate accidents The man at the throttle of the 20th century The right combination! Tourney Hostesses Motor Club Award to Barding Represented Lakeview High in golf this season Lakeview students named for school achievements Lakeview, four grade schools to be closed Draft boards line up 121 more men for induction Monticello "Comes Back" in Football Wedding trip across the world Taylorville's Betty Jane Kennedy Car accident Look Pa, no tracks Ten hour day for women held void Farm family lives heritage