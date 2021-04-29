Mystery court entry as both sides await outcome of Macon County sheriff legal battle

DECATUR — As all sides anxiously await a judge’s decision in the legal fight over who should be Macon County Sheriff, mystery surrounds a new written entry in the court docket.

On Monday an entry was added that reads: “The Court entered the following docket entry: Written Order entered to be filed under seal as per written order entered on July 24, 2019. Letter from the Court to Counsel sent by email this date.”

John Fogarty, the lawyer representing Republican challenger Lt. Jim Root, said Thursday he’s not aware of receiving any notifications and isn’t sure what the entry is referring to. The mention of the July, 2019 date is, he said, a reference to the filing of an earlier recount report.

The incumbent Sheriff Tony Brown, a Democrat, confirmed Thursday that he is unaware of any official new notice sent from the court.

The entry was discovered during a regular check of the court file and after the courthouse had closed for the day, preventing contact with Champaign County Circuit Court Judge Anna M. Benjamin seeking clarification.