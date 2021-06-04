New Decatur Park District executive director announced

DECATUR — Clay Gerhard, a person very familiar with the operation of the Decatur Park District, has been selected as its new executive director.

Gerhard, who currently serves as director of operations, was the unanimous selection of the board of commissioners to succeed Bill Clevenger when he retires Sept. 3.

“We congratulate Mr. Gerhard on his promotion to executive director and we thank him for his willingness to lead this award-winning agency,” park board president Stacey Young said.

The park board will take formal action to confirm Gerhard's appointment to the new role as incoming executive director at its June 16 meeting.

This story will be updated.

