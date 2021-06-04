 Skip to main content
New Decatur Park District executive director announced

Guy and Rose Scovill built this beautiful Chinese-inspired in the 1920s and 1930s. It was deeded to the Decatur Park District in the 1940s. 

DECATUR — Clay Gerhard, a person very familiar with the operation of the Decatur Park District, has been selected as its new executive director.

Gerhard, who currently serves as director of operations, was the unanimous selection of the board of commissioners to succeed Bill Clevenger when he retires Sept. 3.

“We congratulate Mr. Gerhard on his promotion to executive director and we thank him for his willingness to lead this award-winning agency,” park board president Stacey Young said.

The park board will take formal action to confirm Gerhard's appointment to the new role as incoming executive director at its June 16 meeting.

This story will be updated.

Clay Gerhard

Gerhard
