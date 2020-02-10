New Decatur TIF district? City council explores neighborhood revitalization strategies in study session

Nearly a quarter of the homes on the list belong to out-of-state owners, such as Daniel Van Gasken, who owns nearly 50 properties in Decatur, with 15 of them on the demolition list. City attorneys struggled for months to serve Van Gasken, who lives in Washington, with a summons to appear in court.

"We don’t want to be taken advantage of, but if they do walk away from the property, we have to go through all this rigmarole that costs us thousands of dollars more per lot," Wrighton said.

Some council members expressed reservations about the changes but informally agreed to give them a try.

The city could also consider later this year a side-lot program that allows for property owners to purchase land adjacent to their lots.

Speaking after the meeting, Kindseth said the program allows for homeowners to raise the overall value of their properties.

“Homeowners could expand their yard or do a number of things with that property,” he said. Wrighton said property owners could add a permanent garage however, that cannot be sold separately from their original lot.