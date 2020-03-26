New money announced for COVID-19 fight as number of Illinois cases rises

DECATUR — New federal and charitable funding will soon be available to Illinoisans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as the state on Thursday saw its largest one-day spike of new cases and deaths during the pandemic.
Macon County did not have any positive cases, but officials continue to stress that this does not mean the virus is not present in the community.
"It is safe to assume at this point that there are people in our community that have COVID-19, even though that has not been confirmed by a positive lab test," Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said in a video on the county health department's Facebook page.
State health officials said there were 673 new cases on Thursday and seven more deaths, bringing the totals to 2,538 cases and 26 deaths since the beginning of the outbreak. Cases have been reported in 37 counties, but health officials say everyone should assume the virus is in circulation where they live. More than 16,000 people have been tested.
In Macon County, 15 tests for COVID-19 have been completed, with nine negative results and six pending results, officials said Thursday. Additionally, six Macon County residents have been tested outside of the county. All of those results were negative.
Though Illinois is “in a period of exponential growth” in cases, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said prevention measures like social distancing, school closures and the stay-at-home order have allowed the state to be “slightly under” initial forecasts and predictions.
As warmer spring temperatures entice people to venture outside during Illinois’ stay-at-home order, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Ezike urged people to continue complying.
“Throwing all caution to the wind in the midst of a deadly pandemic is not acceptable. You are putting not just yourself but your family and your friends in danger,” Pritzker said. “We all want to maintain our freedoms, even in the context of our stay-at-home order. But I am begging you, please, if you don't have to be out, stay inside.”
Chicago officials on Thursday closed the city’s scenic lakefront and outdoor trails because people earlier in the week were gathering outside in the warm weather.
“We are tempted to get together and socialize, but we need to look forward and look for the big picture,” Ezike said. “There's a lot at stake and we can't go for short-term wins at the cost of our society.”
Federal assistance
President Donald Trump approved Illinois’ disaster declaration on Thursday, allowing the state to access emergency funding to expand health care services like increasing hospital and housing capacity and expanding telehealth services.
In his 18th consecutive daily briefing on the pandemic, Pritzker said Thursday he is also seeking a disaster declaration for all 102 counties from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
A record-shattering 3.3 million Americans, including 114,663 Illinoisans, applied for unemployment benefits in the week ending March 21.
More federal assistance is likely on its way in the coming days after the U.S. Senate on Wednesday night voted unanimously to pass a $2.2 trillion stimulus package.
Although the stimulus package represents about half the spending of the 2019 federal budget, some public officials, like New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, have criticized the stimulus for not doing enough. Pritzker said people should “at least recognize a win.”
“Does more need to be done? Yes,” he said, adding that right now, “my biggest concern is not the expenditure that we're making to save lives, it’s are we saving the lives? Are we actually bending the curve?”
State response fund
Pritzker announced Thursday an independent fund, operated by the United Way of Illinois and the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations, to support nonprofit organizations serving people most impacted by the pandemic.
Led by the governor’s sister, Chicago real estate investor and former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker, the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund has already raised more than $23 million.
“These funds will help many people across our state who are really, really hurting now,” she said.
Wegi Stewart, manager of the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations, said the capacity of individuals and organizations to support each other at this time is inspiring.
“This is an all hands-on deck moment,” said Stewart, former president of The Community Foundation of Macon County who retired in 2018. “Illinois’ more than 35 community foundations and our stellar local United Way partners are proud to be a part of this important effort to ensure all corners of the state are helped by this response fund. And we are well positioned to help ensure that this fund operates in coordination with other efforts underway.”
In the coming weeks, the fund’s steering committee, made up of philanthropic leaders across the state, will disburse money to charitable organizations that serve communities in need. Money will go toward things like emergency food and basic supplies, housing and shelter, primary health care services, financial services and support for children.
“No amount is too small,” Gov. Pritzker said.
The billionaire governor said he and his wife contributed $2 million of their own money to the fund, while Gov. Pritzker’s foundation gave another $2 million.
Some prisoner transfers stopped
Pritzker on Thursday signed two executive orders. One suspends all prisoner admissions from county jails to state prisons during Illinois’ disaster proclamation.
The director of the Illinois Department of Corrections, the order states, has the authority to make exceptions. County sheriffs, however, want the decision reevaluated because they say it risks the health of inmates and guards because of overcrowding.
“Local sheriffs across the state believe this policy further puts every county across Illinois at higher risk, jeopardizes the safety of inmates and correctional officers, and requires local government to burden additional costs,” said Jim Kaitschuk, executive director of the Illinois Sheriffs Association, in a statement.
The other executive order allows notaries to witness the signing of forms if parties are using a two-way, audio-video communication.
The Herald & Review contributed to this story.
