New money announced for COVID-19 fight as number of Illinois cases rises

DECATUR — New federal and charitable funding will soon be available to Illinoisans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as the state on Thursday saw its largest one-day spike of new cases and deaths during the pandemic.

Macon County did not have any positive cases, but officials continue to stress that this does not mean the virus is not present in the community.

"It is safe to assume at this point that there are people in our community that have COVID-19, even though that has not been confirmed by a positive lab test," Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said in a video on the county health department's Facebook page.

State health officials said there were 673 new cases on Thursday and seven more deaths, bringing the totals to 2,538 cases and 26 deaths since the beginning of the outbreak. Cases have been reported in 37 counties, but health officials say everyone should assume the virus is in circulation where they live. More than 16,000 people have been tested.

In Macon County, 15 tests for COVID-19 have been completed, with nine negative results and six pending results, officials said Thursday. Additionally, six Macon County residents have been tested outside of the county. All of those results were negative.