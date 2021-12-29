NEWSMAKERS 2021: The never-ending election saga for Macon County sheriff

DECATUR — After a tumultuous year, it’s beginning to feel like there is always some kind of election battle happening or looming for the job of being Macon County sheriff.

Incumbent Republican Sheriff Jim Root was sworn-in in June — after enduring a more than two-year legal battle before a judge determined he had actually won the election for the job in 2018.

Democrat Tony Brown had originally been declared the winner of that election by just one vote, sparking the long legal challenge by Root. Champaign Circuit Court Judge Anna M. Benjamin, brought in as an impartial outside arbiter, plowed through dozens of contested ballots and hours of legal arguments over five court hearings before ruling in May that Root had really won by a 16-vote margin in the tightest of tight races.

Brown, who could have tried to fight back on appeal, instead declared he would accept the result and opted to retire.

But the issue of who is, and who might be, the sheriff of Macon County never stands still for long. By May, one of the former holders of the job, philanthropist/businessman and law enforcement enthusiast Howard G. Buffett announced he would challenge Root for the Republican nomination.

And while there is still a giant poster off of U.S. 51 south of town declaring Buffett’s candidacy, he suddenly said he was out of the running in June.

It was later discover the candidate’s withdrawal was prompted by a ruling that the head of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training Board, later fired, had acted wrongly in granting Buffett a certification to serve as a police officer. Buffett didn’t have enough of the correct training hours, it was determined, following an investigation by the inspector general’s office, a state government watchdog.

So Buffett promptly exited stage left and by July, only a couple of months into his much-belated first term, Root announced that he would seek reelection in the primary scheduled for June 28 and then, hopefully, march on to stand in the general election Nov. 8.

The political situation didn’t stay quiet for long, however: retired Decatur Police Department detective Cody Moore declared his candidacy in October for the Republican primary. “As a longtime resident of Macon County and as someone with over 30 years' experience working in law enforcement, I am honored to seek this opportunity to serve my community again….” Moore said at the time.

Root, a 25-year veteran of the department who is known for being stoic in the face of election battles that never quite end, had said of his new challenger: “I wish him luck.”

