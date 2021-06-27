Night hike in Decatur July 8 with Sen. Doris Turner

DECATUR — State Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, is inviting anybody who is interested to join her for a “night hike under the stars” at Decatur’s Rock Springs Nature Center on the evening of Thursday, July 8.

The hike is scheduled from 9 until 10 p.m. and Turner says she will take care of any admission fees involved. All hikers must reserve their spot by registering at https://bit.ly/NightHikeWithSenatorTurner. Hikers will meet at the entrance to Rock Springs Nature Center.