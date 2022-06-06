Nine state road projects, worth about $67 million, slated for Macon County

DECATUR — Gas prices across portions of Macon County have hit $5 per gallon.

The state's motor fuel tax, which is used to fund transportation-related projects, currently comprises about 39 cents of that cost. The tax was doubled in 2019 to fund a portion of the state's $45 billion capital construction program.

While county residents may be feeling the pain at the pump, IDOT wants them to know they are getting a return on that investment. The state transportation agency announced Monday that nine major road projects are underway or planned in Macon County.

The projects total about $67 million and eight of them are scheduled to be complete in 2022 or 2023.

“Rebuild Illinois is not only about investing in infrastructure but about investing in people and communities as well," said Gov. J.B. Pritzker in a statement. "In the coming months, IDOT will undertake projects that will ultimately create safer roads and bridges and provide jobs in the Decatur area and across the entire state.”

Among them are long-awaited improvements to a dilapidated 2.6-mile stretch of Business U.S. 51 between Pershing Road and Interstate 72.

The work, which began Monday, will include overlaying the road with new asphalt, ADA sidewalk improvements, pedestrian signal improvements and bridge joint replacements.

It is scheduled to be completed by fall 2023. Lane closures will be in place with one lane open in each direction. The cost is estimated at about $8.7 million.

Here are some of the other projects:

The resurfacing of Interstate 72 from the Sangamon County line to about 1.5 miles west of U.S. 51 began in March and is expected to be completed by November. Portions of the road are one lane in each direction. The cost is estimated at $20.8 million.

A bridge deck overlay on North Wyckles Road over Interstate 72 began in March and is scheduled to be completed in November. The cost is $709,000.

Bridge painting on U.S. 36 over U.S. 51 begins this summer and is scheduled to be finished this fall. There will be lane closures. It is expected to cost $997,000.

Resurfacing, traffic signal modernization, bridge joint replacements and ADA improvements including sidewalk ramps will take place on U.S. 36 from Illinois 48 to Church Street as well as on Eldorado Street from Illinois 48 to U.S. 36. Work begins this month and is scheduled to be completed in the fall. The cost is $4.35 million.

Illinois 121 from U.S. 36 through Mount Zion will be resurfaced. The project will also include traffic signal modernization and ADA improvements including sidewalk ramps. It will start in June and is expected to be completed in fall 2023. The cost is about $1.54 million.

Resurfacing, bridge deck overlay and bridge joint replacement will begin in June on Business 51 from Cleveland Avenue to U.S. 51 just south of Elwin. The cost is estimated at about $8.61 million.

U.S. 36 will be resurfaced from near Airport Road to just west of Illinois 32 starting this summer. It is scheduled to be completed by late 2023. The cost is about $8.96 million.

Illinois 105/William Street Bridge over Lake Decatur superstructure bridge replacement begins in September, scheduled to be completed in summer 2024. The cost is about $8.55 million.

Since the start of the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, there have been about $7.3 billion of improvements statewide on almost 3,800 miles of highway and more than 370 bridges.

“Roads and bridges are critical to every part of Decatur and Macon County, from economic development to public safety to the daily commute of workers and students,” said Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe in a release. “Prior to Gov. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois, the state roadways running through our community were literally falling apart. Thanks to his focus on transportation, we are building our own success story in Decatur and Macon County.”

Contact Brenden Moore at 217-421-7984. Follow him on Twitter at @brendenmoore13.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.