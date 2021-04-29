Normal recognized as Tree City USA community

NORMAL — The town of Normal was recognized for the 22nd consecutive year by the Arbor Day Foundation as a Tree City USA community.
To be recognized as a Tree City, a community must have a department designated for forestry, a tree care ordinance, a community forestry plan with a $2 per capita budget allocation and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
This week Normal will celebrate Abor Day with two events.
On Friday, Tyler Bain, Normal park maintenance supervisor, will give a presentation a fourth grade class at Calvary Christian Academy. Bain will speak about the the importance of trees to the town and how Normal takes care of its trees.
After the presentation the class will head to Fairview Park around 10 a.m. to plant a Kentucky Coffeetree.
A free tree and landscaping seminar will be held 9 a.m. Saturday at Fairview Park pavilion, 801 N. Main St., in celebration of Arbor Day.
The seminar, given by the town's forestry an horticulture staff, will teach people about tree selection, planting and care, and landscape preparation
The event is free and open to the public. Registration is not required.
11 Bloomington-Normal photos from the Library of Congress
Panoramic of Bloomington, Ill., c1914
The Alton Limited leaving Bloomington
View in Franklin Park, Bloomington, Ill.
Adlai Stevenson's residence, Bloomington, Ill.
Funk Bros. Seed Co., Bloomington, Ill.
County Government -- Courthouse, Bloomington, Ill. 1917
Museum, McLean County Historical Society, Bloomington, Ill. 1917
New high school ($500,000) -- Bloomington, Ill.
Illinois Retail Hardware Assn., Bloomington, Ill., Feb. 10, '10
General view of Chicago & Alton Ry. shops at Bloomington, Ill.
C. & A. [Chicago and Alton Railroad] shops at Bloomington, Ill.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.