Officials report four new cases of coronavirus in Illinois, bringing total in state to 11; Gov. J.B. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation

The sixth case was an aide at Vaughn Occupational High School in Portage Park. That patient is a Chicago woman in her 50s who had been on the Grand Princess cruise ship, which has been associated with at least 20 cases of coronavirus. She returned to Chicago the week of Feb. 25, and her last day at work was Wednesday. Classes at the school, which has 212 students, are canceled this week, officials said.

The first two cases of the illness in Illinois were a husband and wife from Chicago. The wife transmitted the illness to her husband after returning from Wuhan, China, in January. They have since fully recovered. The third and fourth cases are also a husband and wife, who are in home isolation and doing well, state health officials said. The man was previously hospitalized at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.

The fifth case was a Cook County resident in his 20s who flew into O’Hare International Airport earlier this month after traveling from Italy, where he caught the illness, health officials said. He no longer requires hospitalization, according to medical providers.

Across the world, the coronavirus has been reported in more than 100 countries, with more than 110,000 people infected and more than 3,800 deaths recorded. Italy has become the epicenter of the outbreak in Europe with more than 7,000 people infected. The country is attempting to lock down 16 million people -- more than a quarter of its population -- for nearly a month.

