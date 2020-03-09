Officials report four new cases of coronavirus in Illinois, bringing total in state to 11; Gov. J.B. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation

Four more Illinois residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, bring the total number of cases in the state to 11, officials said at a news conference Monday afternoon.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation “to unlock additional federal resources and help the state prepare for the potential of further spread.”
The proclamation activates the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC), brings together decision-makers from every state agency and the state’s mutual aid network to deploy resources as necessary, Pritzker’s administration said in a news release.
The number of coronavirus cases reported in the United States has jumped to more than 500 in 34 states and the District of Columbia, and at least 21 of them have been fatal, according to new numbers reported Monday morning by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Sunday, the CDC’s numbers stood at 164 cases in 19 states with 11 dead.
No deaths have been reported in Illinois. See the latest from the CDC here.
You have free articles remaining.
Previously, seven cases of the COVD-19 had been reported in Illinois
The seventh case in Illinois, a Chicago resident in his 60s, appears to be unrelated to earlier cases in the state. Health official believe his is the first case of coronavirus spreading in the community.
The sixth case was an aide at Vaughn Occupational High School in Portage Park. That patient is a Chicago woman in her 50s who had been on the Grand Princess cruise ship, which has been associated with at least 20 cases of coronavirus. She returned to Chicago the week of Feb. 25, and her last day at work was Wednesday. Classes at the school, which has 212 students, are canceled this week, officials said.
The first two cases of the illness in Illinois were a husband and wife from Chicago. The wife transmitted the illness to her husband after returning from Wuhan, China, in January. They have since fully recovered. The third and fourth cases are also a husband and wife, who are in home isolation and doing well, state health officials said. The man was previously hospitalized at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.
The fifth case was a Cook County resident in his 20s who flew into O’Hare International Airport earlier this month after traveling from Italy, where he caught the illness, health officials said. He no longer requires hospitalization, according to medical providers.
Across the world, the coronavirus has been reported in more than 100 countries, with more than 110,000 people infected and more than 3,800 deaths recorded. Italy has become the epicenter of the outbreak in Europe with more than 7,000 people infected. The country is attempting to lock down 16 million people -- more than a quarter of its population -- for nearly a month.