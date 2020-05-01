Organizers seeking Decatur pot referendum regrouping after judge won't relax requirements

SPRINGFIELD — Organizers seeking to put a question about recreational cannabis sales on the November ballot are regrouping after a judge denied their request to relax signature requirements.
Getting a question on the ballot requires signatures from 8% of the number of voters in the most recent gubernatorial election. The Decatur Dispensary Project needs about 2,000 signatures to ask voters whether the city should allow cannabis sales.
The referendum is nonbinding, but advocates hope the results could sway the position of city council members who voted in September to ban dispensaries and other cannabis-related businesses in Decatur.
In a complaint filed in federal court April 27, the Decatur dispensary supporters said Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home restrictions and health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible to gather signatures. They asked for several changes to the requirements, including allowing electronic signatures, reducing the number of signatures required and extending filing deadlines.
Judge Sue E. Myerscough denied the request, saying the plaintiffs — who also included a group called Reform Champaign County — did not meet the legal threshold for an injunction. She noted that the deadline for signatures is Aug. 3, several months after the governor's stay-at-home order ends May 30.
"It is readily apparent that the powers that be do not actually care about your health, safety, or democracy. They actually only care about maintaining their grip on power and control," said John Phillips Jr., a member of the Decatur Dispensary Project and one of the plaintiffs.
He said the Decatur group has over 1,000 signatures, but members hope to collect double the needed amount. Phillips said the group was not sure whether it would appeal the judge's decision.
Defendants named in the case include Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, Decatur City Clerk Kim Althoff, Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner, Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons and members of the Illinois State Board of Elections.
Sam Cahnman, the attorney representing the plaintiffs, said in an email that he was disappointed that defendants in the case did not appreciate that COVID-19 had changed the process to collect signatures.
"This in turn makes it impossible for the plaintiffs in this case and all citizens to exercise their First Amendment right to put referendums on the ballot by getting the requisite number of signatures," Cahnman said.
Decatur Township residents approved a nonbinding cannabis sales referendum in the March primaries. With all 34 precincts reporting, Decatur Township voters approved the referendum with 3,330, or 62% voting yes, and 2,038 voting no.
PHOTOS: Local hospitals take action as COVID-19 spreads
040820-blm-loc-8virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-5virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-6virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-4virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-7virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-3virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-2virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-9virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-1virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-1virusosf
040820-blm-loc-2virusosf
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.