Organizers seeking Decatur pot referendum regrouping after judge won't relax requirements

"It is readily apparent that the powers that be do not actually care about your health, safety, or democracy. They actually only care about maintaining their grip on power and control," said John Phillips Jr., a member of the Decatur Dispensary Project and one of the plaintiffs.

He said the Decatur group has over 1,000 signatures, but members hope to collect double the needed amount. Phillips said the group was not sure whether it would appeal the judge's decision.

Defendants named in the case include Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, Decatur City Clerk Kim Althoff, Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner, Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons and members of the Illinois State Board of Elections.

Sam Cahnman, the attorney representing the plaintiffs, said in an email that he was disappointed that defendants in the case did not appreciate that COVID-19 had changed the process to collect signatures.

"This in turn makes it impossible for the plaintiffs in this case and all citizens to exercise their First Amendment right to put referendums on the ballot by getting the requisite number of signatures," Cahnman said.