Outcome of 96th district still uncertain; Halbrook has large lead in four counties

DECATUR — Incumbents in both the 102nd and the 96th district faced opponents on Tuesday.
The 96th district covers portions of Macon, Christian and Sangamon counties and as of press time on Tuesday, only Sangamon County had results, with 45 percent of precincts reporting. Incumbent Sue Scherer was leading in that county against Republican Charlie McGorray and Green Party candidate John Keating II.
Scherer has represented the 96th district since 2012. A retired public school teacher, she ran on the platform of reducing wasteful spending and reforming the Department of Children and Family Services.
"I am committed to continue working to make this agency more effective,” she said.
Scherer said she had spent considerable time going through the state budget line by line, looking for ways to reduce spending.
"We need more jobs and equal educational opportunities," she said.
Decatur native and Stephen Decatur High School graduate McGorray is a retired firefighter and United States Army veteran, and owned McGorray's Golf and Grille from 2010-14. Green Party candidate John Keating II is founder of Education & Action Together, an activist organization that has hosted Black Lives Matter and educational rallies. He, too, spoke of ethics reforms in the legislature and economic recovery in rural areas. His biggest issue, he said, is police reform.
