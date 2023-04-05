MAROA — William Parker will join three incumbents on the Maroa-Forsyth school board.
The incumbents are Susan Conway, Lindsey Wise and Paul Lidy. Unofficial results show Wise with 489 votes, Lidy with 400 votes, Conway with 403 votes and Parker with 327 votes. A fifth candidate, Jonathan Michael Wintermeyer, finished with 277 votes.
The final tally can still change with the arrival of mail-in ballots that are still outstanding. As of Tuesday afternoon, Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said there were 185 outstanding ballots connected to this race.
Despite the electing four members, the board is still has a seat needing to be filled. No candidate filed for the unexpired two-year-term.
